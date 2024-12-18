Dungeon & Fighter: Arad release date speculation and trailer

Nexon Korea’s next project has a name, and we’re excited for the Dungeon & Fighter: Arad release date now. The newest installment of the iconic Dungeon & Fighter (DNF) franchise got a world premiere trailer during The Game Awards, showing off the style and some characters in the open-world game.

We’re fans of open-world games and gacha games, and we’re sure you are too – so why not see who’s on the current Genshin Impact banners, then get some astrite using these Wuthering Waves codes, and see what’s going on in the latest Zenless Zone Zero update?

Here’s what we know about Dungeon & Fighter: Arad so far:

Dungeon & Fighter: Arad release date speculation

Arad was originally announced as Project DW back in January 2023, and got its official name in October 2024. At present, we can only guess when the game may come out. There’s no release date or even a window just yet. But given that the game got a reveal during The Game Awards 2024, we may see it release within the next year.

Is Dungeon & Fighter: Arad coming to mobile?

Dungeon & Fighter: Arad is slated to release on mobile, PC, and console. At the moment there’s no confirmation as to whether it’ll come to Android and iOS at the same time. There are also no specific consoles listed, so it may include the Switch (or Switch 2), Xbox, and/or PlayStation options on release.

What is Dungeon & Fighter: Arad?

Arad is a new entry into the established DNF series, which appears to have a different art style than previous entries. Comparisons to Genshin Impact immediately appeared as characters and the setting do look similar.

According to the creators, the game will have a new narrative that’s “never been seen in the series” before, with stunning cinematics and graphics using Unreal Engine 5, backgrounds for every character, and a beautiful open world. Characters each belong to a distinct class with different combat techniques with both new mechanics and familiar ones for any DNF fan.

Perhaps you want some new Switch games to look forward to, in which case we have a handy list. There’s also the Ananta release date coming up for a free mobile game, and a big new Honkai Star Rail update, too.