Dungeon Heroes codes December 2025

We love a massive RPG at Pocket Tactics. From crafting potions to wielding mighty swords, it's an unbeatable experience. Roblox offers the same thrills, too, and this list of Dungeon Heroes codes will make your battles unforgettable. But what goodies are up for grabs?

Well, we're talking potions, crystals, and maybe even some currency to help you on your way. After all, foraging through dungeons is tough work. Grab your friends and get ready to nab some rewards.

Here are all the new Dungeon Heroes codes:

KRAMPUS - free Christmas aura and three distilled potions (new!)

How do I redeem Dungeon Heroes codes?

Redeeming your Dungeon Heroes codes is easy, way too easy, actually. Here's what you need to, in case you need a reminder:

Launch Dungeon Heroes in Roblox

Tap the 'rewards' button on the right side of your screen

Input your code

Redeem your rewards

How can I get more Dungeon Heroes codes?

We're always looking for more rewards, so the best way to get more Dungeon Heroes codes is by coming back to this list. Bookmark it, share it with your friends, and check back in soon for more freebies.

Is there a Dungeon Heroes Discord server?

Yes, there is a Dungeon Heroes Discord server. If you're looking for a team to squad up with or just want to chat about the game, you can do it all here.

Tap this Dungeon Heroes Discord link

Accept the invitation to join

You're now part of the Dungeon Heroes server

What are Dungeon Heroes codes in Roblox?

Dungeon Heroes codes are ways for devs to distribute free items to Roblox players. From potions to crystals, these rewards don't cost a single one of your Robux.

Why are my Dungeon Heroes codes not working?

Make sure to copy and paste your code from the list above. If that doesn't work, it may have expired. Make sure you're getting a code from the active section.

Expired codes:

FESTIVE

DELAY_HEROES

GHOSTLY

NIGHTMARE

SORRYDELAY

DELAYHERO

BANANA

SPOOOKY

HAPPYHALLOWEEN

PUMPKING

SHRIMPLY

BOO

HALLOWSEVE

HALLOWEENHYPE

AVAST

EYESEEYOU

There you have it, everything you need to know about Dungeon Heroes codes.