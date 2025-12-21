Dungeon Hunters codes December 2025

If there's one thing Roblox devs love, it's a dungeon crawler game - and we're here to bring you Dungeon Hunters codes in case you're stuck on this one. The game has fluid combat and rewards you plenty as you play - two things I look for in my Roblox games. The giant spider is a negative for me, though, as someone with a small (big) phobia.

Codes can help you out with diamonds, which you can use to summon new weapons of different rarities - as ever, the more diamonds you collect, the higher chance you have to roll a powerful weapon, so it's important to redeem them before they expire.



Here are all of the new Dungeon Hunters codes:

DC_7000! - 100 diamonds (new!)

- 100 diamonds (new!) DC_6000! - 100 diamonds (new!)

- 100 diamonds (new!) DC_5000! - 100 diamonds (new!)

- 100 diamonds (new!) Dc_4000! - 100 diamonds (new!)

- 100 diamonds (new!) Dc!_3000 - 100 diamonds (new!)

- 100 diamonds (new!) DC_2000 - 100 diamonds (new!)

- 100 diamonds (new!) 50liKeS_k - 100 diamonds (new!)

- 100 diamonds (new!) k25lIkES - 100 diamonds

DC_1000 - 100 diamonds

DC_500 - 100 diamonds

DC_100 - 100 diamonds

12K_LiKes - 100 diamonds

5K_lIKes - 100 diamonds

1K_LiKes - 100 diamonds

100liKES - 100 diamonds

DC_join - 100 diamonds

NEW - 100 diamonds

There are plenty more Roblox codes to redeem, but many of them expire quickly, so if you want more free stuff in your favorite Roblox games, we suggest redeeming them now.

How do I redeem Dungeon Hunters codes?

It's very simple to redeem Dungeon Hunters codes, thankfully. All you have to do is follow these steps:

Launch Dungeon Hunters codes on Roblox

Hit the cog icon in the top left corner of the screen

Enter your code at the bottom of the menu and press 'OK'

If successful, the game will show you what you've redeemed!

Why aren't my Dungeon Hunters codes working?

There could be a number of reasons why the code isn't working. Firstly, check that you've entered the code exactly as you see it above, with the same capital letters and special characters. Secondly, make sure you haven't accidentally added a space before or after the code, as that can make a difference. If you still can't get it to work, it may have expired, but we check this page regularly for the freshest freebies, so come back again soon.

How do I get more Dungeon Hunters codes?

Codes aren't dropped consistently for Dungeon Hunters, so we don't exactly know when they will be released. However, we check for them regularly, so consider bookmarking this page for all the latest. If you want to search for them yourself, you could check the Discord (which we have more info on below), but you run the risk of entering expired codes that way.

Is there a Dungeon Hunters Discord server?

Yes, there is, and you can join it here to get updates straight from the developer about the game, as well as participate in polls, post fan art, and chat in a number of languages with other players.