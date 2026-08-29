Dungeon Lootr codes August 2026

What this dungeon crawler game does better than the others is its cool range of abilities. Diversity of combat in a game like this is key, and plus, with Dungeon Lootr codes, you'll have access to a whole new set of skills and buffs. Upgrade your weapons in the forge, spin for a new race, and pick up some cool loot to get you started.

Codes net you all kinds of fun rewards, including potions, stone bundles and gems for forging, coins, blessings, and more. You'll be clearing dungeons with ease with these freebies in your pocket.

Here are all the new Dungeon Lootr codes:

JACKPOT - five luck III potions

- five luck III potions FULLRELEASE - three luck III potions

- three luck III potions GIVEMEGEMSPLEASE - three aspect gems

- three aspect gems 20KPLAYERS - five reforge stone bundles

- five reforge stone bundles NEWASPECT - two aspect gems and ten reforge stones

- two aspect gems and ten reforge stones LOOTRISBACK - three forge stone bundles

- three forge stone bundles 4KFAV - five forge stone bundles and three reforge stone bundles

- five forge stone bundles and three reforge stone bundles 3KLIKES - 15k coins

- 15k coins BYEMETA - a random GM blessing

- a random GM blessing EARLYACCESSYAY - a random GM blessing

- a random GM blessing LOOTR - 1k coins and a random GM blessing

There are plenty more Roblox codes to redeem, so make sure to check out our guides to freebies in all your favorite Roblox games.

How do I redeem my Dungeon Lootr codes?

While it's mostly easy to redeem Dungeon Lootr codes, there is an extra step you need to follow before you can make use of the freebies. We've listed the steps below:

Join the Clickbytes community group

Launch Dungeon Lootr on Roblox

Head to the menu, hit 'more' and then press 'codes'

Type in the code and hit 'claim'

Find out what rewards you received

How do I get more Dungeon Lootr codes?

Unfortunately, there's no set drop schedule for codes right now. The developer may post them when the game hits a milestone or gets updated, but we can't say when this will be. That being said, we're happy to keep you updated on all the latest codes - we update our lists regularly, so if you bookmark this page and check back in occasionally, you'll be set.

Is there a Dungeon Lootr Discord server?

Yep. Join it by clicking here to find development roadmaps, sneak peeks, and updates, as well as a whole community of players waiting to chat to you about the game. Plus, you can find exclusive giveaways, art competitions, and even the odd code here or there.