Hit slam dunks with Durant in this new mobile basketball game

Dunk City Dynasty is already dribbling its way to a slam-dunk as the first street basketball mobile game to be backed by the NBPA. This fast-paced, 3v3 streetball game is due to hit handheld devices next year, launching on both Android and iOS so all basketball fans can try their hands at scoring some hoops with the likes of Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokić.

Pre-registration for the technical closed alpha test, which is planned to run between August 30 and September 2, is already open and you can bag some exciting in-game rewards with pre-reg milestones. We’re already making a spot for Dunk City Dynasty in our picks for the best basketball games.

It’s not just any basketball game, though. Dunk City Dynasty has you dominating the court and scoring as many hoops as possible in fast-paced, 11-point matches, but there’s a lot more to warm up for. Dynasty Mode lets you build a superstar line-up and strategize on how to come out on top as the best team, you can design your own sneakers and home courts, and you can do it all with friends by joining forces in the League system.

Dunk City Dynasty will be free-to-play as soon as it launches on Google Play and the App Store next year, meaning you can team up and bounce your way onto the courts in no time. You can upgrade and customize players from a huge selection of renowned basketball players like James Harden and Kevin Durant, with super-fast matchmaking thanks to the fast-paced, three-minute games. While we’re keen to show everyone who’s boss on the court, there’s more to it than just shooting hoops.

As mentioned above, you can set trends when you create your own dream court for your players, and flex your style with original skins and customizable clothing, with eight slots to design and trade your designs. Whether that be for profit or simple bragging rights, but we’re going for both because who doesn’t want to be the slickest both on and off the court?

Check out the official Dunk City Dynasty website to sign up for the pre-registration alpha test, and you can also join the Dunk City Dynasty Discord server to keep up to date with everything ahead of the game’s full release next year. If you’re after some basketball goodies, we’ve got plenty of NBA 2K Mobile codes for you, as well as all of the latest NBA 2K24 locker codes.