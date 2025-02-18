Dying Light coming to Nintendo Switch 2 is “certainly intriguing”

Dying Light is ten years old and we have a new entry to look forward to this year. While Dying Light: The Beast’s currently slated platforms don’t include the Nintendo Switch 2 nor confirmation of Steam Deck compatibility, franchise director Tymon Smektala has given us hope that the game just might end up on handhelds.

In our recent interview with Smektala, we couldn’t help but ask about the likelihood of seeing the zombie game on the Nintendo Switch 2 – the upcoming hardware is exciting, and the possibilities of what we might see on it feel endless. While not confirmed by any means, fans of survival horror games have reason to exhibit optimism regarding the new Dying Light game.

Smektala tells us that the team is “always looking into new opportunities for Dying Light across different platforms. While we have no plans to share, the idea of Dying Light: The Beast on a next-gen handheld device is certainly intriguing.”

We’d love to see the series return to a Nintendo console following the release of Dying Light Platform Edition on Switch in October 2021, which includes the base game and its DLC. In our Dying Light Platinum Edition Switch review, we gave it an 8/10, stating that it “will please even the most established zombie hunters.”

However, even three years after its release on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, we’re still waiting for the Dying Light 2 release date to arrive on Switch, though we’ve pretty much lost all hope of that happening on the current hardware – who knows, perhaps it will find a home on the next console one day.

While you can’t play the sequel on Nintendo Switch it is, along with the 2015 original, Steam Deck compatible. After speaking with Smektala, we have reason to believe that The Beast might be, too, as the franchise director tells us that the team will “do our best to ensure Dying Light: The Beast runs smoothly on PC handheld devices like the Steam Deck.”

“Both Dying Light games work great on Steam Deck, and I can’t imagine why Dying Light: The Beast would be any different.” As promising as that news is, Smektala points out that “it’s too early to announce anything,” so while early signs indicate that you’ll be able to play the new game on PC handhelds, it’s best to wait for confirmation further down the line.

You can be sure we’ll keep an eye on the survival game and let you know if Techland confirms a release for portable hardware. In the meantime, now seems like a good time to play some Resident Evil games to get those zombie slaying skills up to par.