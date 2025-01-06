Obliterating legions of soldiers in one fell swoop is the bread and butter of Dynasty Warriors, but have you ever played Dynasty Warriors M? We wouldn’t be surprised if you haven’t, as Nexon and Koei Tecmo’s mobile iteration of the series has stayed mostly under the radar since its release in October 2023. However, if you’re curious about just how good it is, there isn’t long left to play it.

In a recent statement from Nexon, the publisher confirms that the free mobile game will cease to exist soon. “Despite your continued support throughout our journey together, we regretfully inform you that Dynasty Warriors M will end its service on [Thursday] February 20, 2025,” Nexon clarifies. Additionally, it expresses admiration for Dynasty Warriors M’s player base, as the company relays “heartfelt gratitude to all our warriors who have supported Dynasty Warriors M with interest and feedback for over a year since our launch.”

Following this news, the action game has already begun to lose certain in-game features, in a bid to avoid players wasting money on soon-to-be defunct in-game rewards. Players can no longer purchase items, but free gold and premium gold are useable for other features until the game’s closure. Passes that have already been purchased will also be honored. Once the game’s support ends, Nexon will also terminate the Dynasty Warriors M community service.

This mobile version of the franchise brings Dynasty Warriors’ awesome penchant for action to the small screen, alongside base-building mechanics to add a layer of strategy to your battles. Players can assemble a squad of 50 officers from five factions as they conquer 13 regions across the Three Kingdoms. Despite a loyal fanbase and excellent Nintendo Switch releases like Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires, it appears that isn’t enough to keep Dynasty Warriors M afloat.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.