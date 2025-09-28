At the beginning of the year, Dynasty Warriors: Origins came out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC to generally good reviews. It left fans pondering when the inevitable Nintendo Switch announcement would arrive. Now, we know it's coming thanks to September's Nintendo Direct presentation. Launching on January 22, 2026, the next entry is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, while original Switch owners will miss out. But will it make use of Nintendo's refined handheld? Dynasty Warriors: Origins only supports up to 30fps on the Switch 2.

In an interview with Famitsu, series producer Sho Tomohiko reveals that the development team is prioritizing stability of the game's performance over a faster frame rate. He tells Famitsu that "if [the devs] reduced the number of soldiers to about the same amount as prior Warriors series entries, we could have gotten it running at 60 fps. Since this game will show a few thousands of characters, I think it would be better if you can play here with a stable 30 fps."

Despite there being a good reason for the change, Dynasty Warriors: Origins runs in a slightly compromised state. I do actually think it is the right call - the game will be much more fun with the full scale of the battlefield and levels of destruction performing steadily. Hopefully, it won't crash every five seconds like some of the new Switch games have been doing of late.

Though the low frame rate may put some fans off, but the game still exists in high-FPS glory on other consoles, so it's okay. The question on my mind is whether the game will come to Steam Deck, and if it does, what the devs will decide to do about frame rates there.

Regardless of any potential portable plans outside of the Switch 2, a DLC for the game is due to drop on the same day as the Switch launch, so it will be a momentous day for everyone. This includes the devs, who will be hoping that this game goes better than the previous portable project, Dynasty Warriors Mobile, which met a tragic end. As usual, even though the port won't be perfect, we're happy to see more PC games come to our pocket, and keep an eye out for a review in January.

