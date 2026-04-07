Eagles Nation codes April 2026

Whether you're a massive Sons of Anarchy fan or love zooming around on bikes, you're probably already playing Eagle Nation. If not, don't worry, you can jump in right now and grab some helpful rewards. That's where this list of Eagle Nation codes comes in.

As you explore vast country roads and rural America, you'll need the best set of wheels for the job. Eagle Nation codes give you cash, making it easier to pick up new motorcycles. Grab your keys, put on your helmet, and hit the road.

Here are all the new Eagle Nation codes:

NEWMAP2 - 10k cash (new!)

- 10k cash (new!) STARTERCASH - 10k cash

While you're here, you want more freebies, right? There are heaps of Roblox games to play, so stock up on gifts with our massive guide full of new Roblox codes.

How do I redeem Eagle Nation codes?

Once you're happy with the available rewards, it's time to redeem them. Don't worry, it isn't a hassle. If you don't know how to redeem Eagle Nation codes, follow these instructions:

Launch Eagle Nation in Roblox

Tap the 'codes' button at the top-right of your screen

Input your code

Redeem your rewards!

How can I get more Eagle Nation codes?

If you want new Eagle Nation codes, we can help you out. The easiest way to get them is to bookmark our page, share it with your pals, and check back in soon. When more rewards appear in-game, you'll find them on our list.

Is there an Eagle Nation Discord server?

Yes, there is an Eagle Nation Discord server. Looking for someone to ride around with? This Discord community is the easiest way to find other Roblox players. Here's how to join it below.

Launch Discord

Tap this Eagle Nation Discord server link

Accept the invite to join

You can also join the Jakarta Interactive Roblox group, too, if you're not a Discord user.

Why are my Eagle Nation codes not working?

Having issues with your Eagle Nation codes? Copy and paste them directly from the list above to avoid any typos. If that doesn't work, make sure your codes are active. You can find expired rewards below.

Expired codes:

1WEEKSINCERELEASE

BUGCOMPENSATION100K

There you have it, everything you need to know about Eagle Nation codes. Check back in with us again soon for more gifts.