If you ever wonder what Dredge mixed with Silent Hill would be like, then Easy Delivery Co. is for you

There's something deeply soothing about delivery games. Even with all the zany Kojima-ness surrounding Death Stranding, the act of getting from A to B is more tranquil than you think. Easy Delivery Co. is another entry into this niche genre, packing immaculate vibes and bizarre secrets underneath its simple premise. The game is already a hit on Steam Deck and ROG Ally, and now Oro Interactive is shipping a port to iPhone and Android.

According to a fresh listing on the App Store, you can expect Easy Delivery Co. to be available on mobile from Thursday, March 26, 2026. The page went live without any fanfare, as publisher Oro Interactive has yet to comment on it. You can also see the quirky cozy game on the Play Store, although a launch date isn't indicated for the Android version. There's not much info to go on, either, as the last update to the Play Store listing appeared on January 7, 2026.

Easy Delivery Co. is a solo project from developer Sam Cameron. It marks a shift from other games in their library, which include the retro-style racer Tokyo Run and Intruder, a top-down experience about cleaning up your cat's mess. The mobile port, though, comes from Doghowl Games, a double-A studio known best for the FPS game Level Zero: Extraction.

Cameron's biggest project so far, the developer describes Easy Delivery Co. as follows: "You've been hired as a delivery driver in a once-lively scenic mountain town now plagued with inhospitable weather. Make deliveries and uncover the story of the town's not-at-all mysterious residents, all while earning well below minimum wage."

Among the game's features, players can earn money to buy "drastically overpriced fuel" while exploring the local area and seeing what the locals are up to. Aesthetically, it's a throwback to games of yesteryear, revelling in that low-poly charm of the PlayStation One era.

What makes it worth your time, though, is the way Cameron appears to pull from Silent Hill and Dredge for the game's atmosphere. Everywhere you turn, fog and snow cloud your vision, while the town itself harbors some secrets waiting to be discovered. Or you can simply make your deliveries and live a mundane life.

It's already a successful Steam Deck game, with full verification for Valve's handheld, and over 4,000 'overwhelmingly positive' reviews on the Steam Marketplace. If you're playing on a handheld PC, you can pick it up on Fanatical for just $12.99/£10.99.

It isn't clear whether the mobile version is a paid experience at this point, as the App Store suggests it could be a free mobile game. You can pre-register for the Play Store iteration already, if you're keen to give it a go.