EasySMX S10 controller review - pro features for nearly half the price

Verdict The EasySMX S10 gives Nintendo’s Switch 2 Pro controller worthy competition. Featuring TMR sticks, micro-switch buttons, and excellent scooped triggers, the reasonable price point makes it an option worth considering. We’d love some more colorways and a better PC connection process, but it doesn’t hold the S10 back too much. Pros Cheaper than the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller

Micro-switch buttons

Interchangeable D-Pad

Great Switch connectivity Cons No manual included

Not a straightforward PC setup process

Lack of colorways

Limited faceplate options

Controllers, to me, are like guitar strings. I love buying a pack of Elixir's coated strings, but when they break, I dread replacing them at nearly $20 a pop. Luckily, most Nintendo Switch controllers aren't as prone to letting me down. The EasySMX S10 is a brand-new third-party option, giving competitors like Gamesir and Turtle Beach a rival to face off against. Over the last couple of weeks, I've taken it to Gamescom, used it in hotel rooms, and at home to see how it stacks up.

First, let's see what EasySMX is offering for its $59.99 / £46.00 price tag. The good news is that the company designed the S10 with the Nintendo Switch 2 in mind, so compatibility is front and center. Some controllers struggle here, often misreading button inputs, but the S10 works with the Switch 2 right out of the box, no hassle. It can also pair with other devices, which I tested on my ROG Ally and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro.

The S10 doesn't support the upgraded HD rumble found in the Switch 2's Joy-Cons, but it does match the original handheld's feedback. It uses ALPS linear motors, giving it a feel similar to Xbox Series controllers. As someone who enjoys those, this was a huge plus. Clearly, EasySMX takes inspiration from Microsoft, too, since the controller includes interchangeable D-Pad options, with one that closely resembles the Xbox Elite style.

I lean toward a traditional D-Pad, so the Elite-style option wasn't for me. Still, it's great to have the choice, and there's also a PlayStation-style piece you can swap in. On the face, you'll find the familiar Switch button layout, but they use micro-switches, giving them the tactile click of a mechanical keyboard, a growing trend in third-party controllers like Gamesir's Cyclone 2.

If you love clicky, responsive buttons, you'll be happy here. The same goes for the triggers, which might be the highlight of the S10. With a scooped design, they're large, comfortable, and slightly more resistant than Sony's DualSense triggers. That may not suit everyone, but it works well in FPS games. During some rounds in The Finals, I found firing weapons quick and easy, though the Xbox-style D-Pad occasionally caused me to select the wrong gadgets.

The S10 uses TMR sticks with a 1000Hz polling rate over a wired connection and 125Hz in Bluetooth mode. Tuning them for The Finals took more effort than with Gamesir hardware, and they feel a bit small for my hands. Still, their textured, rubberized grip makes them reliable for long, sweaty sessions.

When used with the Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch Lite, connectivity was flawless. A quick USB-C plug-in paired it, and that was it. Battery life is another win; its 1200 mAh capacity outpaces the Switch 2 Pro controller's 1070 mAh. Over two weeks, I only charged it twice, which easily outperforms my DualSense.

The biggest drawback comes with PC connectivity. My unit didn't include a manual, so I had to dig through EasySMX's website before eventually getting one sent directly. Without it, you'd never know the S10 requires drivers to mimic Xbox Elite accessory compatibility. Bluetooth pairing with my ROG Ally didn't work until I installed the drivers and switched the rear toggle from Switch mode to PC/mobile mode. Once set up, though, it worked fine.

Weight-wise, it's only nine grams heavier than the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller, barely noticeable, and no problem in my Gamescom luggage. Since it's designed for the Switch 2, it also includes extras like a GameChat button, which worked smoothly in Fortnite, even if I didn't use it much. And if you love a bit of customization, you can remove the face plate magnetically.

For the price point, the EasySMX S10 is a considerable heavyweight. It's big on premium features that are found in Nintendo's own hardware, while borrowing some of the best parts from its third-party competitors. Aesthetically, it's a tad too understated, with more colorways needed to give it some pop. But as a reasonably affordable controller? I can easily recommend it.

