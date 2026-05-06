Echoes of Heian codes May 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Echoes of Heian codes for free race and horse spins to customize your loadout.

Echoes of Heian codes: A Pink-haired samurai standing in a scary dungeon
Daz Skubich Avatar

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Take back power from the RNG gods with our Echoes of Heian codes. That's right - these codes unlock free race and horse spins so that you can achieve the build of your dreams without spending all of your precious Robux.

This magical MMO has so much to explore, so instead of spending your time hunting down codes, leave it to us. Bookmark this page and visit us whenever you're running low on spins.

Here are all the new Echoes of Heian codes:

  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWNS - five race spins (new!)
  • 1KHORSE - five horse spins
  • 1KRACE - ten race spins
  • THANKSFORPLAYING - five horse spins
  • RELEASE - ten race spins

For even more freebies across all your favorite Roblox games, check out our master list of Roblox codes next.

Echoes of Heian codes: A screenshot of the character menu featuring a bald character in the centre. The codes box in the bottom left says Pocket Tactics and there's a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Echoes of Heian codes?

Redeeming Echoes of Heian codes is pretty simple, but you need to follow these steps:

  • Launch Echoes of Heian in Roblox
  • Complete the tutorial and reach level seven
  • Return to the main menu and choose your save slot
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit enter on your keyboard
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are Echoes of Heian codes?

Echoes of Heian codes are unique passwords that the developer, darkmanj01, gives out to players. These award useful race and horse spins so you can customize your character's abilities and mount. They tend to coincide with game milestones or act as apologies for game shutdowns.

Echoes of Heian codes: A screenshot of the Discord server invite and key art with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there an Echoes of Heian Discord server?

Yes, there is an Echoes of Heian Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to peruse the wiki, read the latest update logs, and meet other players.

How do I get more Echoes of Heian codes?

The best way to get more Echoes of Heian codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of looking for and verifying these codes on your behalf, so you can spend more time grinding. If you're still curious, you can look for codes in the game's Discord server and Roblox group. Joining the group gets you free daily spins and double dungeon drops, too, so it's worth investigating.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Echoes of Heian codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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