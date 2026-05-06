Echoes of Heian codes May 2026

Take back power from the RNG gods with our Echoes of Heian codes. That's right - these codes unlock free race and horse spins so that you can achieve the build of your dreams without spending all of your precious Robux.

This magical MMO has so much to explore, so instead of spending your time hunting down codes, leave it to us. Bookmark this page and visit us whenever you're running low on spins.

Here are all the new Echoes of Heian codes:

SORRYFORSHUTDOWNS - five race spins (new!)

1KHORSE - five horse spins

1KRACE - ten race spins

THANKSFORPLAYING - five horse spins

RELEASE - ten race spins

For even more freebies across all your favorite Roblox games, check out our master list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Echoes of Heian codes?

Redeeming Echoes of Heian codes is pretty simple, but you need to follow these steps:

Launch Echoes of Heian in Roblox

Complete the tutorial and reach level seven

Return to the main menu and choose your save slot

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit enter on your keyboard

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Echoes of Heian codes?

Echoes of Heian codes are unique passwords that the developer, darkmanj01, gives out to players. These award useful race and horse spins so you can customize your character's abilities and mount. They tend to coincide with game milestones or act as apologies for game shutdowns.

Is there an Echoes of Heian Discord server?

Yes, there is an Echoes of Heian Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to peruse the wiki, read the latest update logs, and meet other players.

How do I get more Echoes of Heian codes?

The best way to get more Echoes of Heian codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of looking for and verifying these codes on your behalf, so you can spend more time grinding. If you're still curious, you can look for codes in the game's Discord server and Roblox group. Joining the group gets you free daily spins and double dungeon drops, too, so it's worth investigating.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Echoes of Heian codes.