This Max Payne-style Xbox exclusive gets an iPhone game do-over

El Paso, Elsewhere is a critically acclaimed third-person shooter that is soon to appear on iOS devices after a hugely successful run on PC and Xbox last year. The narrative follows James Savage as he battles through several supernatural floors of a dingy motel, to slay plenty of creepy creatures in search of his ex-lover – who just so happens to be a vampire with an obvious penchant for blood. El Paso, Elsewhere is due to release on the App Store on September 17, so sharpen your stakes and give your thumbs a stretch, because there are plenty of foes to slay and floors to clear.

Taking inspiration from the likes of Max Payne, Quake, and Hotline Miami, and blending elements from these much-loved games with the likes of pop culture horror favorites like Blade and John Constantine, is a match made in horror-lover heaven. Or, hell. Or somewhere in between. We’re already preparing a spot on our picks for the best horror games, because El Paso, Elsewhere looks and plays with such a heavy dose of nostalgia while also borrowing from all the good bits that make a great mobile shooter game.

The motel that you battle through is supernaturally extended to stretch deep underground, and so you need to clear each floor to get to your vampiric consort before they can take over the world in a shower of blood. Not only do you get to exercise some pretty cool mechanics, including a slow-mo bullet time similar to the Matrix films, but you get to take on hordes of cursed creatures to a beefy hip-hop soundtrack. It’s obnoxiously cool, devastatingly stylish, and everything you’d expect with a main character sporting the surname ‘Savage’.

The third-person shooter from developer Strange Scaffold has teamed up with Frosty Pop Games, the studio behind mobile favorites like Invaders… From Space! and Ninja Attack, to prepare for the upcoming mobile port to iOS devices. An interesting move, considering the game originally launched on the Xbox, but we hope to see El Paso, Elsewhere open the motel doors for Android gamers in the future.

El Paso, Elsewhere launches next month on iOS, and better yet, you can play for free on a trial run to test it out before making a one-time purchase on the App Store for the full game. You can always go ahead and pre-order now. We’ve picked out our favorite Roblox horror games, too, and if you fancy some Roblox codes while you’re at it, check out our lists of Anime Defenders codes and Dress to Impress codes.