Can you play Elden Ring Nightreign on Steam Deck?

Can I play Elden Ring Nightreign on Steam Deck?

Yes, you can play Elden Ring Nightreign on Steam Deck, so there's no need to rush out to buy one of the best Steam Deck alternatives for this one. While I'm a Nightfarer who's all for fighting back the night anywhere, it does seem awfully dangerous to be playing such a frustrating game on something you can launch at the wall, so think happy thoughts, and don't throw your Steam Deck. Those bosses will end many of your runs, don't let them destroy your precious handheld, too.

Is Elden Ring Nightreign Steam Deck verified?

No, Elden Ring Nightreign isn't Steam Deck verified, but it's not all bad news for all of you wanna-be Nightfarers out there, as the game is 'playable.' That's much better than Steam claiming it to be unplayable on its PC handheld. However, there are still a couple of things to consider, as one of the main reasons the game doesn't have verified status is that you need to adjust the settings to optimize them. You might think trying one of the hardest games out there is enough without the additional challenge of tweaking things.

What are Elden Ring Nightreign's best Steam Deck settings?

As the game is 'playable,' you shouldn't go in expecting to hit 60fps and beyond; instead, with some low-to-medium adjustments in the settings, you can expect to be in the 30-40fps range. In its current state, we recommend the following Elden Ring Nightreign Steam Deck settings:

Texture Quality – medium

– medium Resolution – 1280 x 720

1280 x 720 Antialiasing Quality – high

– high SSAO – low

– low Water Surface Quality – low

– low Shader Quality – low

– low Depth of Field – low

– low Motion Blur – low

– low Shadow Quality – low

– low Lighting Quality – low

– low Effects Quality – low

– low Volumetric Lighting Quality – low

– low Reflection Quality – low

– low Global Illumination Quality – low

– low Grass Quality – low

How do I install Elden Ring Nightreign on Steam Deck?

To install Elden Ring Nightreign on your Steam Deck, you need to head to the Steam Marketplace, search for the game, add it to your library, and accept the download prompt. Once you do that, the game downloads to your handheld; make sure you have at least 30GB of free space.

