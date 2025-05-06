Elden Ring invites the Tarnished to use two new classes on Nintendo Switch 2

Elden Ring coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 is still one of the best things I've heard this year, even among all of the incredible games coming to the new system from Nintendo. Elden Ring and Cyberpunk are what I'm most excited about; however, FromSoftware's epic Soulslike RPG might just take it now that we know there are two new Elden Ring classes.

The news comes courtesy of Famitsu (thanks, Nintendo Life), with the publication reporting that FromSoftware unveiled two new character classes during the "FromSoftware Games Event Spring 2025." The classes in question are "Knight of Ides" and "Heavy Knight," and while we don't know what stats or equipment they boast, it sounds like the Heavy Knight has big armor, so the chances are it comes with a good endurance stat and some good vitality to make it a solid defensive option.

Not everyone wants to run around and dodge, so having a starting class that can tank some hits with good armor and a large stamina bar would be a real boon. Having said that, I typically start with the Samurai class because I like to run around sans shield and do some dual-wielding. As for the Knights of Ides class, it's a bit more difficult to pin down, but my guess is that it emphasizes melee with some strong starting spells, giving people who want a mixture of magic and swords a great starting option. Of course, we'll have to wait for the Elden Ring Switch 2 release date to see if I'm right.

Beyond the two new classes, we now know that Torrent, your trusty steed who takes you everywhere across the plains of The Lands Between, has three new appearances, so you can inject a bit of personality into your pal. Plus, we all know how important armor sets are in games like Dark Souls and Elden Ring – fashion souls is a real thing – so it's great to know that four new options are coming, one of which looks like the Mirrah set Lucatiel wears in DS2. What's the point in beating Malenia or Prince Consort Radhan if you look like you belong in a cave in Limgrave?

New weapons and combat skills are coming, too, as if we don't already have enough of those across the base game and the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Speaking of which, the expansion is part of the Tarnished Edition on the Nintendo Switch 2, so you don't have to miss out on the brutal adventure. I'm not joking; if you think the base game is challenging, Shadow of the Erdtree is a whole other ball game.

I can't wait to see what the new Elden Ring classes can do when the game arrives on the Switch 2. In the meantime, we have less than a month until the Nintendo Switch 2 releases, so make sure you secure your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order, so you can play games like Mario Kart World at launch.