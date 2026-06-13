Element Arena codes June 2026

Use our Element Arena codes to get a leg up on the competition. Gems are everything in this game, letting you unlock more and more powerful elements to wield in combat, so don't miss out on claiming them before they expire.

We look for new Element Arena codes regularly, so bookmark this page and visit us again the next time you fancy switching up your moveset. We'll be here.

Here are all the new Element Arena codes:

Candy - two tickets (new!)

Update1 - 20 gems (new!)

We've got even more Roblox codes in our master list and scattered around the site for all the best Roblox games out there.

How do I redeem Element Arena codes?

Redeeming Element Arena codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

Open Element Arena in Roblox

Walk to the blue circle

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

What are Element Arena codes?

Element Arena codes are unique strings of letters and numbers that you can use to redeem free stuff in-game. Currently, these codes can bag you gems in their raw form or tickets to spend on the wheel to get even more gems. They tend to appear around game updates, so keep an eye out for them whenever a new version drops.

Is there an Element Arena Discord server?

Yes, there is an Element Arena Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest update logs, chat with other players, and take part in polls.

How do I get more Element Arena codes?

The easiest way to get more Element Arena codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of finding and verifying codes on your behalf, so you can hone your elemental fighting skills and rack up kills for the leaderboard. If you have some spare time, you can check the game's description, Roblox group, and Discord server for codes.