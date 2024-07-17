It can take months, even years, for some Roblox games to hit even 100k visits, so when an experience manages to cross the one million mark, it’s worth a mention, and that’s double true when the game goes through a resurgence that sees it cross the mark, as is the case with the recent Elemental Duels milestone.

The Roblox game released on December 30, 2023, and according to RoMonitor Stats on X, the game has officially surpassed one million visits. If you visit the RoMonitor site, you can see that it currently has 1.3m lifetime visits. Furthermore, more than 315k of those visits came on July 16 alone, showing that the game is going through a growth spurt – a fruitful one if you like Elemental Duels codes, and who doesn’t love a freebie?

Upon reaching one million visits, Elemental Duels boasted a rating of 81.74%, with 7,883 likes in comparison to 1,761 dislikes, though those numbers increased to 9,798 and 2,104 at the time of writing. With 9,971 favorites, the experience is proving to be a fun Roblox game, and it’s not hard to see why.

Element Duels gives you the chance to use different powers and wield different elements (hence the name), such as fire and wind. If you enjoy Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, you’ll likely enjoy what you get here. You go to war in an arena with other players, all vying to be the last fighter standing. If the idea of being teamed up against intimidates you, the game even features a one-on-one mode.

Several other Roblox experiences are celebrating successes at the moment, with the recent Fruit Battlegrounds milestone and Dress to Impress visits being just two examples. Respectively, the pair now have more than 500 million and one billion visits. Dress to Impress is part of a very exclusive club with that number, though it pales in comparison to Blox Fruits.

Blox Fruits hit 14 billion visits in February 2023, showing us that it’s not just one of the best Roblox One Piece games but one of the best in general. One look at RoMonitor Stats today shows that the number has grown exponentially to 36.5 billion lifetime visits, so while Elemental Duels’ new milestone is commendable, it has an extremely long way to go to truly stand among the greats.

