Elemental Magic Arena codes June 2026

Pick your element and fight with new Elemental Magic Arena codes, as redeeming them nets you free souls and diamonds.

Elemental Magic Arena codes - Roblox character stands in the middle of the game lobby with various elements behind them
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We've all wondered which of the planet's naturally occurring gifts would make the best weapon - after all, that's the plot of Avatar: The Last Airbender. With Elemental Magic Arena codes, you can find out definitively which element suits you on the battlefield, because while watching Aang and the gang have fun, it's best to try it out yourself.

Codes will get you souls and diamonds, which you can use for all kinds of things - from leveling up your powers, to looking cool on the battlefield, you'll be set for life, and in this case, death. No worries - just get up again.

Here are all the new Elemental Magic Arena codes:

  • 80KLIKES - three souls
  • 50MVISITS - 35 diamonds

We've got plenty of Roblox codes to redeem for all your favorite Roblox games, so don't miss a thing.

How do I redeem Elemental Magic Arena codes?

It's easy to redeem Elemental Magic Arena codes, but you'll have to head to the right area of the main lobby. Follow these steps:

  • Launch Elemental Magic Arena on Roblox
  • Find the green codes area in the game's lobby next to the magic forge
  • Type your code into the box and hit 'redeem'
  • Enjoy your reward!

Elemental Magic Arena codes redemption screen with Pocket Tactics filled in where the code goes

How do I get more Elemental Magic Arena codes?

Currently, there are only two ways to get your hands on new codes - the best one is to rely on us to update the list with new freebies. The other method is slightly more effort, as you'll have to check at the source, and codes only get posted inside the game itself in the code menu. From where we're standing, unless you want to check in every time you boot up the game, it's easier to just bookmark this page and come back soon.

Is there an Elemental Magic Arena Discord server?

There's currently no Discord server, nor any other social media pages, so you'll have to battle it out on your own or drag your IRL friends into arenas. We'll update you if we have any more intel on this, but for now, that's the state of play.

Expired codes:

  • 60KLIKES
  • 40MVISITS
  • FREESOULS
  • 15KLIKES
  • 20MVISITS

That's it for Elemental Magic Arena codes this time, but check back in for more soon.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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