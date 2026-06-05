Elemental Magic Arena codes June 2026

We've all wondered which of the planet's naturally occurring gifts would make the best weapon - after all, that's the plot of Avatar: The Last Airbender. With Elemental Magic Arena codes, you can find out definitively which element suits you on the battlefield, because while watching Aang and the gang have fun, it's best to try it out yourself.

Codes will get you souls and diamonds, which you can use for all kinds of things - from leveling up your powers, to looking cool on the battlefield, you'll be set for life, and in this case, death. No worries - just get up again.

Here are all the new Elemental Magic Arena codes:

80KLIKES - three souls

50MVISITS - 35 diamonds

We've got plenty of Roblox codes to redeem for all your favorite Roblox games, so don't miss a thing.

How do I redeem Elemental Magic Arena codes?

It's easy to redeem Elemental Magic Arena codes, but you'll have to head to the right area of the main lobby. Follow these steps:

Launch Elemental Magic Arena on Roblox

Find the green codes area in the game's lobby next to the magic forge

Type your code into the box and hit 'redeem'

Enjoy your reward!

How do I get more Elemental Magic Arena codes?

Currently, there are only two ways to get your hands on new codes - the best one is to rely on us to update the list with new freebies. The other method is slightly more effort, as you'll have to check at the source, and codes only get posted inside the game itself in the code menu. From where we're standing, unless you want to check in every time you boot up the game, it's easier to just bookmark this page and come back soon.

Is there an Elemental Magic Arena Discord server?

There's currently no Discord server, nor any other social media pages, so you'll have to battle it out on your own or drag your IRL friends into arenas. We'll update you if we have any more intel on this, but for now, that's the state of play.

Expired codes:

60KLIKES

40MVISITS

FREESOULS

15KLIKES

20MVISITS

That's it for Elemental Magic Arena codes this time, but check back in for more soon.