Elementalism codes April 2026

If you miss the days of playing Elemental Legacy, then we have good news. Elementalism is a spiritual successor to the hit Roblox experience, and you can play it right now. If you're finding it a little tough to get started, the latest Elementalism codes can help. After all, like you, I love getting my hands on a freebie.

But what can you get? Well, whether you want dashing cosmetics or Mastery tokens, these codes have something for everyone.

Here are all the new Elementalism codes:

WBrazil - Brazilian Fedora accessory

- Brazilian Fedora accessory WBrazil2 - Brazilian Cap accessory

- Brazilian Cap accessory UPD14 - 750 Aureus

- 750 Aureus FreeMastery - five Mastery

- five Mastery FreeSpirituality - five Spirituality

Before you claim any of these gifts, be sure to join the Elementalism Roblox group. You'll be prompted to do this in-game, and it's the only way to be able to claim goodies.

When you're done claiming fresh Elementalism codes, don't forget we have loads of other Roblox codes to claim for hundreds of Roblox games.

How do I redeem Elementalism codes?

There are quite a few menus in Elementalism, but don't worry, we'll help you get through them. To redeem your codes, follow these steps:

Launch Elementalism in Roblox

Tap the 'menu' button at the top-right of your screen

Head to the blue 'profile' tab

Go to 'redeem codes' and input your codes

Redeem your rewards!

How can I get more Elementalism codes?

Eager for more Elementalism codes? Bookmark this page, share it with your friends, and check back in with us. The easiest way to get them is by coming back here, as we'll add the latest gifts when they are released.

Is there an Elementalism Discord server?

Yes, there is an Elementalism Discord server. Whether you're looking to forge alliances, summon warriors to war, or trade tips with players, this community is worth joining. You can become part of it by tapping this Elementalism Discord server link.

Why are my Elementalism codes not working?

If your rewards aren't coming through in Elementalism, the code may have expired. We'll always list expired gifts below. Copy and paste them directly from this page into Roblox to avoid any typos.

And there you have it, everything you need to know about Elementalism codes. Come back again soon to check for more codes.