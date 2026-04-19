Elementalism codes April 2026

Drop in and claim some new Elementalism codes, as we round up free rewards for you to redeem as you win battles and rule over the land.

Elementalism codes: An image of a male Roblox character standing in a forest looking at the camera.
Sam Comrie Avatar

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If you miss the days of playing Elemental Legacy, then we have good news. Elementalism is a spiritual successor to the hit Roblox experience, and you can play it right now. If you're finding it a little tough to get started, the latest Elementalism codes can help. After all, like you, I love getting my hands on a freebie.

But what can you get? Well, whether you want dashing cosmetics or Mastery tokens, these codes have something for everyone.

Here are all the new Elementalism codes:

  • WBrazil - Brazilian Fedora accessory
  • WBrazil2 - Brazilian Cap accessory
  • UPD14 - 750 Aureus
  • FreeMastery - five Mastery
  • FreeSpirituality - five Spirituality

Before you claim any of these gifts, be sure to join the Elementalism Roblox group. You'll be prompted to do this in-game, and it's the only way to be able to claim goodies.

When you're done claiming fresh Elementalism codes, don't forget we have loads of other Roblox codes to claim for hundreds of Roblox games.

Elementalism codes: An image of the code redemption box in Roblox.

How do I redeem Elementalism codes?

There are quite a few menus in Elementalism, but don't worry, we'll help you get through them. To redeem your codes, follow these steps:

  • Launch Elementalism in Roblox
  • Tap the 'menu' button at the top-right of your screen
  • Head to the blue 'profile' tab
  • Go to 'redeem codes' and input your codes
  • Redeem your rewards!

Elementalism codes: An image of the code redemption process in Roblox.

How can I get more Elementalism codes?

Eager for more Elementalism codes? Bookmark this page, share it with your friends, and check back in with us. The easiest way to get them is by coming back here, as we'll add the latest gifts when they are released.

Elementalism codes: An image of the Elementalism Discord Server.

Is there an Elementalism Discord server?

Yes, there is an Elementalism Discord server. Whether you're looking to forge alliances, summon warriors to war, or trade tips with players, this community is worth joining. You can become part of it by tapping this Elementalism Discord server link.

Why are my Elementalism codes not working?

If your rewards aren't coming through in Elementalism, the code may have expired. We'll always list expired gifts below. Copy and paste them directly from this page into Roblox to avoid any typos.

And there you have it, everything you need to know about Elementalism codes. Come back again soon to check for more codes.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.

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