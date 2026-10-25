Elite Class codes October 2026

Use our Elite Class codes to grab some useful freebies in the cutthroat college. That's right, Classroom of the Elite is now in Roblox, and you have the chance to prove yourself as the strongest student out there, but it'll be hard to do without our handy codes.

We look for new Elite Class codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you need some more surname spins.

Here are all the new Elite Class codes:

SPOOKY! - seven spins and 777 candy corn (new!)

All the best Roblox games have freebies to claim, so check out our master list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Elite Class codes?

Redeeming Elite Class codes is pretty simple. All you have to do is:

Join the i always forget my umbrella Roblox group

Launch Elite Class in Roblox

Play for at least 30 minutes

Tap the Settings cog

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Claim

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Elite Class codes?

Elite Class codes are special passwords that the developer gives out to reward loyal players. These codes tend to coincide with major updates, social milestones, and bug fixes, but there is no official drop schedule.

Is there an Elite Class Discord server?

Yes, there is an Elite Class Discord. You can click here to gain access to the latest announcements, change logs, polls, and events in the community.

How do I get more Elite Class codes?

The easiest way to get more Elite Class codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of finding and verifying codes for you, so you can focus on showing off your skills and beating your classmates.

Expired codes:

RELEASE!

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Elite Class codes.