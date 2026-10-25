Elite Class codes October 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Elite Class codes for free spins and currency to spend on improving your student.

Elite Class codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and a red blazer sat in a classroom
Daz Skubich Avatar

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Use our Elite Class codes to grab some useful freebies in the cutthroat college. That's right, Classroom of the Elite is now in Roblox, and you have the chance to prove yourself as the strongest student out there, but it'll be hard to do without our handy codes.

We look for new Elite Class codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you need some more surname spins.

Here are all the new Elite Class codes:

  • SPOOKY! - seven spins and 777 candy corn (new!)

All the best Roblox games have freebies to claim, so check out our master list of Roblox codes next.

Elite Class codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Elite Class codes?

Redeeming Elite Class codes is pretty simple. All you have to do is:

What are Elite Class codes?

Elite Class codes are special passwords that the developer gives out to reward loyal players. These codes tend to coincide with major updates, social milestones, and bug fixes, but there is no official drop schedule.

Elite Class codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there an Elite Class Discord server?

Yes, there is an Elite Class Discord. You can click here to gain access to the latest announcements, change logs, polls, and events in the community.

How do I get more Elite Class codes?

The easiest way to get more Elite Class codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of finding and verifying codes for you, so you can focus on showing off your skills and beating your classmates.

Expired codes:

  • RELEASE!

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Elite Class codes.

If you’re looking for a Roblox or rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.