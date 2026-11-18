Our Verdict The ELO Vagabond offers a comfortable, usable, and stylish controller to take on the go with you, no matter what shape or size of phone you have. Pass-through charging and fitting around most phone cases are extra bonuses that you don't often see - we highly recommend this controller. Pros Very comfortable

Works with a wide variety of phones

Don't need to remove phone cases Cons Quite wide when in use

Carrying case sold separately

Welcome to the stage: the ELO Vagabond mobile gaming controller. This lightweight, sturdy controller comes in a sleek black and purple colorway and will fit right onto any phone you put it on. I had a great time testing it out on a couple of different devices, and my hands thanked me for the comfortable experience.

Opening up the box, I find the controller itself in some safe packaging, along with some extras. There are spare thumbsticks, should I need them; a thick and sturdy charging cable, and a multi-region adapter so I can take the controller on holiday and still keep it charged. There's also a pack of rubber adapter pieces for seating different phones correctly in the controller, no matter the brand. There's also some software that comes with it - you can download the associated Unleashed app, where you can update the controller's firmware, remap some buttons, and even play some games.

Let's look at the controller itself. Measuring 355mm (13.2″) from end to end, with a 208mm (8.2″) inside length, you can use the Vagabond with Samsung, iPhone, Motorola, OnePlus - you name it, it fits. This includes iPad Minis and even some flip and fold devices. For this review, I tried the controller with my Samsung S24 (with and without the case) and a Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

It's light, but it doesn't feel flimsy. The grip area is textured, so it doesn't slip out of your hand, and all the buttons and sticks have excellent range of motion. The buttons are nice and clicky, but not too loud, and the shoulder/trigger buttons are really quiet. No bothering your neighbor if you're playing on the bus or Tube. You can also make use of pass-through charging, should your battery start dwindling.

While there's an LED glow around the thumbsticks, it isn't too distracting - and you can turn it down in the app if you want. The light does stay on when connected to a phone, even if you're not using it, so bear that in mind if you're leaving the controller on your phone in a dark room.

To start using it, you can take it out of the box, attach it to your phone of choice, and off you go. The USB-C connector has a range of movement, so you don't need to worry about snapping it off while fiddling with your phone. I can confirm that this controller does work with phone cases still on your device, too. I have a pretty chunky case on my Samsung S24, but the Vagabond fits nicely around it. If you use a phone without a case, I do recommend using the aforementioned adapter pieces so it doesn't move around, but even without them, there's not too much slipping and sliding.

So, after a super quick setup, I was off playing Zenless Zone Zero on one phone, and Neverness to Everness on another. This thing is comfy. It's responsive. Easy to use. The shape of the controller fits easily in the hand, and the angle of the grip is excellent. It feels sturdy in the hand despite not having much weight, while also holding your phone steady. Even shaking it around doesn't produce much movement, so getting your behind handed to you in a boss battle won't cause issues.

Looking at the negatives of the Vagabond, it comes down to storage and the buttons on the left-hand side of the controller. While playing my gacha games, I found that the view button doesn't do anything in-game and only takes screenshots. On PC, the same button on my Xbox controller opens a menu or the chat, but the Vagabond doesn't do this. You also can't remap it in the associated app, so you'll need to open the menu manually, which can be annoying in games where you have to choose touch or controller controls, such as Hoyoverse's games.

The only other downside is that this isn't the most compact controller. When looking at other options, such as the GameSir X4 and its super-small storage size, the Vagabond can look a little large. It doesn't come with a case - that's sold separately - so be careful putting it loosely in a bag.

In terms of how and where to get a Vagabond, you can find it for $96.99 / £89.99 on Amazon or via the ELO Esports website in the US and UK. Price-wise, it's comparable to similar controllers from the likes of CKRD and Backbone. The Vagabond also comes with a two-year warranty, so any issues you have can be dealt with, should you have any.

I can see myself using the ELO Vagabond easily for long periods of time, given the comfortable shape and the pass-through charging - and the fact that you don't need to take the case off your phone to use it. I can safely recommend it to anyone in the market for a mobile controller.