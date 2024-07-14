With so many excellent horror games like Alan Wake 2 and Resident Evil 4 remake keeping the genre alive as of late, it is exciting to see Nintendo aim for its piece of the action with Emio. The mysterious new Nintendo Switch title already has us frantically writing clues down on our whiteboards, as we put on our detective hats to uncover its secrets. Now, a new rumor claims to debunk the notion that Silent Hill 2 remake developer Bloober Team is behind the project.

In a new episode of IGN’s Nintendo Voice Chat podcast, executive editor Seth Macy offers up a fresh rumor about Nintendo’s upcoming horror game. Despite reports that Bloober Team were developing Emio, Macy alleges that “I can say we have sources that it is probably not […] we have reputable sources who say ‘probably not a Bloober [Team] game.” The idea that Bloober Team is supposedly working on the new Switch game comes from an interview with PAP Biznez (via Strefa Inwestorów), as the studio teases an in-the-works title known as ‘Project M’.

As the Silent Hill 2 remake prepares to ship later this year, Bloober Team reportedly has 100 employees working on ‘Project C’, and around 30 team members working on ‘Project M’. The studio’s CEO Piotr Babieno expresses in the report that “although its budget is significantly smaller than the games we are working on at Bloober Team, [it] is extremely important due to our long-term plans. In addition, we are working on it in cooperation with the world’s best game creators for Nintendo platforms, so we cannot afford to create just a decent game.”

However, our intrigue is only thickened by Babieno’s other statement regarding the game’s release. While the Emio trailer gave no indication of when the Switch title will hit shelves, Babieno teases that “the first announcements of Project M will appear later this year, and the title itself will open our second-party portfolio under the Broken Mirror Games brand.”

The Bloober Team subsidiary studio only just joined social media in January 2024, and has posted once to celebrate a huge sales milestone for Nintendo Switch consoles. Notably, the account follows accounts for Bloober Teams like Feardemic.

The artwork accompanying the post, though, is potentially another layer of mystery in the Emio saga. If Emio is teeing itself up to be a gonzo, mind-splitting survival horror, you can count us in.

