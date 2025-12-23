Emote RNG codes December 2025

The best part about many games is showing off your sick emotes, and these Emote RNG codes make it easier than ever to roll the rarest dances and show off to your friends. Grab some extra cash for upgrades, or a luck boost potion or two, and your inventory will fill up with mutations in no time.

We look for new Emote RNG codes regularly and always keep this guide up to date, so bookmark this page and check back soon for more freebies.

Here are all the new Emote RNG codes:

Bread1 - $3 (new!)

2MVisits - $500k and one hour of double luck (new!)

SecretButtonCode - $50k and two 30-minute double luck boosts (new!)

FirstAdminAbuse - two one-hour triple luck boosts (new!)

How do I redeem Emote RNG codes?

Redeeming Emote RNG codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Open Emote RNG in Roblox

Tap the Shop button at the top of the screen

Scroll to the bottom of the menu

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Submit

Enjoy your freebies

Note that when codes award luck boosts, these aren't automatically applied. You have to use them by going to the consumables menu, so don't forget that you have them!

What are Emote RNG codes?

Emote RNG codes are exclusive passwords that the developer, Bread, gives out to reward players. These codes can get you awesome perks like extra cash for upgrades and luck boosts.

Is there an Emote RNG Discord server?

Yes, there is an official Discord server for Emote RNG. You can join the server by clicking here for all things game-related, as well as to check out the dev's other emote-based games.

How do I get more Emote RNG codes?

The best way to get more Emote RNG codes is to visit this page often. We check for new codes regularly, so bookmark this guide and visit whenever you need a refill. You can also scope out some codes in the game's Discord server and Roblox group, but we'll gather them all here for you, so there's no need.