Emote RNG codes December 2025

Redeem these new Roblox Emote RNG codes for free luck boosts and extra cash to upgrade your powers and climb the rankings.

Emote RNG codes: A Roblox character in a PT shirt sat on an armchair with a Christmas wreath in the background
Daz Skubich Avatar

Published:

Roblox 

The best part about many games is showing off your sick emotes, and these Emote RNG codes make it easier than ever to roll the rarest dances and show off to your friends. Grab some extra cash for upgrades, or a luck boost potion or two, and your inventory will fill up with mutations in no time.

We look for new Emote RNG codes regularly and always keep this guide up to date, so bookmark this page and check back soon for more freebies.

Here are all the new Emote RNG codes:

  • Bread1 - $3 (new!)
  • 2MVisits - $500k and one hour of double luck (new!)
  • SecretButtonCode - $50k and two 30-minute double luck boosts (new!)
  • FirstAdminAbuse - two one-hour triple luck boosts (new!)

If you're hungry for even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our master list of Roblox codes next.

Emote RNG codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the box and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Emote RNG codes?

Redeeming Emote RNG codes is simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Emote RNG in Roblox
  • Tap the Shop button at the top of the screen
  • Scroll to the bottom of the menu
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Submit
  • Enjoy your freebies

Note that when codes award luck boosts, these aren't automatically applied. You have to use them by going to the consumables menu, so don't forget that you have them!

What are Emote RNG codes?

Emote RNG codes are exclusive passwords that the developer, Bread, gives out to reward players. These codes can get you awesome perks like extra cash for upgrades and luck boosts.

Is there an Emote RNG Discord server?

Yes, there is an official Discord server for Emote RNG. You can join the server by clicking here for all things game-related, as well as to check out the dev's other emote-based games.

Emote RNG codes: A screenshot of the Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I get more Emote RNG codes?

The best way to get more Emote RNG codes is to visit this page often. We check for new codes regularly, so bookmark this guide and visit whenever you need a refill. You can also scope out some codes in the game's Discord server and Roblox group, but we'll gather them all here for you, so there's no need.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They love exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.