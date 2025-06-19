Devolver Digital and Dodge Roll are bringing their smash hit bullet hell dungeon crawler, Enter the Gungeon, to mobile for the first time, alongside a rerelease of its tower-climbing spin-off, Exit the Gungeon. The port also features online co-op for the first time in the game's nearly ten-year history.

Enter the Gungeon is one of Devolver Digital's most successful indie games, spawning multiple spin-offs, like Exit the Gungeon, and even a 3D sequel that's coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. Not only is it finally coming to mobile after years of waiting, but the new port features touch-friendly controls, so you can play even if you don't have one of the best mobile controllers around.

You can also team up with fellow Gungeoneers from afar for the first time in this port, thanks to the addition of online co-op. This was previously only possible by emulating couch co-op on Steam using Remote Play Together or another third-party service. Plus, Gungeon is joining forces with Cult of the Lamb and letting you play as the fluffy cult leader on your journey through bullet hell.

Exit the Gungeon, which used to be an exclusive Apple Arcade game, is returning to mobile alongside the original, bringing arcade, bullet hell platforming back into the palm of your hands, and onto Android phones for the first time. You can grab Enter the Gungeon for $8.99, and its spin-off for $4.99.

Enter the Gungeon mobile release date speculation

While Devolver Digital has only said that the games are coming to mobile 'this summer', the App Store listings for Enter and Exit the Gungeon give an estimated date of August 15, 2025.

