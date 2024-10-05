The launch of the Epic Games Store on mobile is a huge win for players on iOS and Android, but not just because Fortnite is even easier to play on-the-go. As the company shifts its focus to the small-screen application, general manager Steve Allison addresses how the Epic Games Store will cater to mobile players with a suite of free games, social improvements, and more.

Appearing on a roundtable at Unreal Fest 2024 in Seattle recently, Allison, via Mobile Gamer, provides an update on the state of Epic Games Store on mobile. Allison explains that after hitting mobile with three titles including Fortnite that “we wanted to get as many players to install the Epic Games Store on mobile before launching the first wave of games from third-party developers this holiday.”

This includes the likes of Studio Wildcard’s Ark: Ultimate Mobile Edition, but iOS and Android users will also get the chance to be included in free game drops, akin to the experience PC players currently enjoy. “The free games program will launch in Q4 along with the third party apps showing up, and we’re going to have some awesome stuff for players,” Allison adds.

The roster of free mobile games is yet to be revealed, but we expect it to be as star-studded as the PC counterpart. Previous drops have included games like Death Stranding, so it’s possible that the mobile port could be released to players free of charge in the future.

Features like party chat and cross-platform functionality remain unavailable for EGS mobile iteration right now, but it isn’t completely off the table. According to the company, players can expect these features to arrive “a little bit later in the year.” Allison notes that it’ll be a massive moment for the application, as he says that once these “things come together, we’re off to the races.”

We’re eager to see the Epic Games Store turn into something special, but right now, you’ll need to be patient. If you’re yet to download it onto your device, here’s how to download the Epic Games Store on iPhone and on Android. Once you’ve done that, be sure to check out the return of Fortnitemares, and a brand-new Fast & Furious bundle that has recently hit the item shop.

