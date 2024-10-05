We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Epic Games Store mobile app to get free games on iOS and Android soon

Epic Games is planning to introduce a free games program to iPhone and Android owners in the future, alongside better social features.

Epic Games Store mobile free games: An image of Fortnite Jonesy and the EGS app.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

Apple Fortnite 

The launch of the Epic Games Store on mobile is a huge win for players on iOS and Android, but not just because Fortnite is even easier to play on-the-go. As the company shifts its focus to the small-screen application, general manager Steve Allison addresses how the Epic Games Store will cater to mobile players with a suite of free games, social improvements, and more.

Appearing on a roundtable at Unreal Fest 2024 in Seattle recently, Allison, via Mobile Gamer, provides an update on the state of Epic Games Store on mobile. Allison explains that after hitting mobile with three titles including Fortnite that “we wanted to get as many players to install the Epic Games Store on mobile before launching the first wave of games from third-party developers this holiday.”

This includes the likes of Studio Wildcard’s Ark: Ultimate Mobile Edition, but iOS and Android users will also get the chance to be included in free game drops, akin to the experience PC players currently enjoy.  “The free games program will launch in Q4 along with the third party apps showing up, and we’re going to have some awesome stuff for players,” Allison adds.

YouTube Thumbnail

The roster of free mobile games is yet to be revealed, but we expect it to be as star-studded as the PC counterpart. Previous drops have included games like Death Stranding, so it’s possible that the mobile port could be released to players free of charge in the future.

Features like party chat and cross-platform functionality remain unavailable for EGS mobile iteration right now, but it isn’t completely off the table. According to the company, players can expect these features to arrive “a little bit later in the year.” Allison notes that it’ll be a massive moment for the application, as he says that once these “things come together, we’re off to the races.”

We’re eager to see the Epic Games Store turn into something special, but right now, you’ll need to be patient. If you’re yet to download it onto your device, here’s how to download the Epic Games Store on iPhone and on Android. Once you’ve done that, be sure to check out the return of Fortnitemares, and a brand-new Fast & Furious bundle that has recently hit the item shop.

YouTube Thumbnail

You can also follow us on Google News to keep up to date with all the latest Nintendo and mobile hardware/gaming news.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from tending to his Stardew Valley duties with his friends or listening to the Zenless Zone Zero soundtrack, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.