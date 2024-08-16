Epic has announced that the Epic Games Store is now available for download on Android devices worldwide and iPhones within the European Union. This new store will feature first-party Epic games such as Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League Sideswipe.

This marks the first time that Fortnite will be available natively on mobile devices since 2020, after Apple and Google pulled one of the best battle royale games from their stores. While users could technically access the game via cloud gaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now, Epic’s return to mobile will make things a whole lot easier.

Fortnite isn’t the only exciting game on the Epic Games Store. Fall Guys will be making its native mobile debut after its initial release in 2020 for PS4 and Windows, then subsequent ports for PS5, Switch, and Xbox in 2022. Rocket League Sideswipe will also be available to download as well. While there has been no official indication from Epic for future mobile releases, we wouldn’t be surprised to see other iconic games such as Madden NFL or Need for Speed appear on the store too.

Unfortunately, there’s a small wrinkle for iOS users. The European Union’s Digital Markets Act ensures that third parties can operate on a ‘gatekeeper platform’, such as the App Store, in certain situations. This has paved the way for Epic to release its store for EU users, even though Apple is continuing to block the release of the Epic Games Store (EGS) in all other regions.

While the EGS will be available worldwide for all compatible Android devices, Epic has provided steps to guide users on how to install the store on their handset. Epic states that this is because the process “is lengthy due to Apple and Google introducing intentionally poor-quality install experiences laden by multiple steps, confusing device settings, and scare screens.” Epic goes on to explain that it is continuing to “fight in courts” and work with regulators worldwide to eliminate Apple and Google’s “anticompetitive terms”.

Speaking on the launch of EGS on mobile, Epic Games Founder and CEO Tim Sweeney says, “The tide is turning and the mobile ecosystem is finally opening up to competition. We are grateful to the European Commission for making it possible to launch the Epic Games Store and offer our games to iOS users in the European Union. Now European iOS users and all Android users can access our store and games, as they’ve always been able to do on open platforms like PC and Mac.”

Epic has also announced that it will be partnering with third-party mobile app stores to bring its games to any marketplace “offering great terms for developers”. This means that Epic Games will be launching on AltStore PAL for iOS users in the EU. Meanwhile, Epic has confirmed that it has plans to bring its games to Aptoide’s iOS store in the EU and ONE Store on Android.

Epic states that it will also be looking to bring its games to other stores around the world. Sweeney says, “The fight is far from over, but this is tangible progress for developers and consumers who can begin to benefit from competition and choice.”

Excited for Fortnite’s return to mobile? Then you’ll probably want to learn about the leaked Fortnite Kingdom Hearts crossover. And don’t forget to kit yourself out with these fun new Fortnite Star Wars skins too.