Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is getting a new coat of paint on iOS and Android

Mickey Mouse is getting ready to paint his way back into Wasteland, as Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is officially headed to Android devices and iPhones. As THQ Nordic confirmed, the critically acclaimed 3D platformer is receiving full mobile optimization from Snapshot Games.

If you haven't played it before, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed puts Mickey in a strange and forgotten corner of the Disney universe. Armed with his magical paintbrush, he can use paint to reshape the environment, create new paths, remove obstacles, and change how the world around him develops. Those choices can also influence the story, meaning there's more to Mickey's brush than simply making things look pretty.

The mobile version aims to deliver the complete single-player campaign, allowing players to explore Wasteland wherever they are. It also comes with touch controls specifically designed around the game's paint, thinner, and platforming mechanics. You'll get to meet some of Disney's classic characters, including Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, as Mickey explores his new surroundings.

Considering how much of Epic Mickey's appeal comes from experimenting with its environment, we're curious to see how well the paintbrush mechanics translate to a touchscreen. Epic Mickey: Rebrushed originally launched as a remake of Warren Spector's 2010 Disney Epic Mickey, bringing the classic Mickey Mouse game to modern platforms with updated visuals, controls, and gameplay improvements.

The game's reveal comes just a day after the THQ Nordic Mobile announcement, as the new studio outlines its plans for the future. Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is available to pre-order on the App Store and pre-register on Google Play.

If you're a fan of Disney platformers or missed out on Mickey's original adventure, then give our list of the best Disney games a look or check out our Epic Mickey: Rebrushed review, too.