Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is getting a new coat of paint on iOS and Android

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is coming to iOS and Android, as pre-registration is live now.

Epic Mickey Rebrushed Mobile: An image of Mickey Mouse holding a paint brush.
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Epic Mickey: Rebrushed 
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Mickey Mouse is getting ready to paint his way back into Wasteland, as Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is officially headed to Android devices and iPhones. As THQ Nordic confirmed, the critically acclaimed 3D platformer is receiving full mobile optimization from Snapshot Games.

If you haven't played it before, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed puts Mickey in a strange and forgotten corner of the Disney universe. Armed with his magical paintbrush, he can use paint to reshape the environment, create new paths, remove obstacles, and change how the world around him develops. Those choices can also influence the story, meaning there's more to Mickey's brush than simply making things look pretty.

The mobile version aims to deliver the complete single-player campaign, allowing players to explore Wasteland wherever they are. It also comes with touch controls specifically designed around the game's paint, thinner, and platforming mechanics. You'll get to meet some of Disney's classic characters, including Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, as Mickey explores his new surroundings.

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Considering how much of Epic Mickey's appeal comes from experimenting with its environment, we're curious to see how well the paintbrush mechanics translate to a touchscreen. Epic Mickey: Rebrushed originally launched as a remake of Warren Spector's 2010 Disney Epic Mickey, bringing the classic Mickey Mouse game to modern platforms with updated visuals, controls, and gameplay improvements.

The game's reveal comes just a day after the THQ Nordic Mobile announcement, as the new studio outlines its plans for the future. Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is available to pre-order on the App Store and pre-register on Google Play.

If you're a fan of Disney platformers or missed out on Mickey's original adventure, then give our list of the best Disney games a look or check out our Epic Mickey: Rebrushed review, too.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.

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