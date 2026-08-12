Escape Huss Valley codes August 2026

These Escape Huss Valley codes can fill your wallet with piles of huss coins, which means you can go and visit the shop and spend to your heart's content. Here, you can get upgrades and emotes, which are handy for distracting and getting away from other players.

We constantly look for new codes, so keep an eye out for even more. You never know when you might need more coins.

Here are the new Escape Huss Valley codes:

UPDATE6 - 500 huss coins (new!)

- 500 huss coins (new!) ASCENSIONS - 500 huss coins (new!)

- 500 huss coins (new!) SORRYFORDELAY - 1k huss coins (new!)

- 1k huss coins (new!) INDEX - 500 huss coins

- 500 huss coins RACES - 250 huss coins

- 250 huss coins THXSOMUCH - 200 huss coins

- 200 huss coins UPDATE5 - 300 huss coins

- 300 huss coins UPDATE5PT2 - 300 huss coins

- 300 huss coins THOUSANDCCU - 1000 huss coins

- 1000 huss coins LOVEYOUGUYS - 200 huss coins

No matter which of the best Roblox games is your favorite, we've got a guide stuffed with Roblox codes to get you free items, cash, and more.

How do I redeem Escape Huss Valley codes?

Here's how to redeem codes in Escape Huss Valley on Roblox:

Open Escape Huss Valley in Roblox

Click the codes button in the top right of the screen

Type or paste a code into the box

Hit redeem

Enjoy your stacks of free coins!

What are Escape Huss Valley codes?

The codes in this guide come from the game's developer, Hyora. Each one nets you a different amount of free huss coins to spend in the in-game store, on emotes, or upgrading skills to help you play better. The codes release to commemorate updates or milestones, or as thanks when there's downtime or delays.

Is there an Escape Huss Valley Discord?

If you want to get more into the game's community, you can join an official Discord server run by the dev. Any updates and hotfixes are announced here, but you can also chat to other players, find any new codes (or keep an eye on our guide), and even see sneak peeks of upcoming content.