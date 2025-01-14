Etheria: Restart banners and pity system explained

What’s the current Etheria: Restart banner? As with other gacha games, Etheria: Restart’s banner system can seem a bit complex, with different currencies, pity rates, featured characters, and more. So we’re here to break it all down for you, along with details on current and upcoming banners so you know when to spend and when to save.

Of course, if you want to pull on any of these banners, you need gems and prototypes – so be sure to check out our list of all the new Etheria: Restart codes for some freebies. You can also snap up a heap of rewards during the Etheria: Restart beta, so keep an eye on your in-game mailbox.

Before we dive in, please note that this guide is currently based on content from the beta, and will likely change in the game’s full release.

Here’s everything you need to know about Etheria: Restart banners as of the current beta:

What are the current Etheria: Restart banners?

During the beta, there are two limited-time Etheria: Restart banners. The first is Phantom Protocol, which features the original SSR animus Kloss. The second is Light Judgement, which features the supreme SSR animus Massiah. Both of these banners run from January 9 until the end of the beta on January 20.

Here are the characters featured on the current Etheria: Restart banners:

Phantom Protocol

Phantom Hacker Kloss (original SSR, hollow)

Daydream Melody Chiaki the Echo (SR, hollow)

Dual Thorn Dinah (SR, reason)

Mastermind Manager Kraken (SR, odd)

Light Judgement

Blade of Verdict Massiah (supreme SSR, constant)

Fearless Guard Cachi the Guard (supreme SR, disorder)

When pulling on limited banners, you’re guaranteed to get the featured SSR character within 100 summons. Unlike other gacha games with 50/50 systems, when obtaining an SSR on the limited banner, it’s guaranteed to be the featured one. You’re also guaranteed to get an SR or higher every ten summons, with the featured SR animus counting for 50% of them.

In order to pull on the Phantom Protocol banner, you need to use standard pulls called anima prototypes, which cost 100 hydra crystals each. You can also obtain anima prototypes from quest rewards, events, and achievements, or by purchasing them using various currencies in the in-game shops.

In order to pull on the Light Judgement banner, you need to use the limited pulls called apex prototypes, which cost 300 hydra crystals each.

What is the Etheria: Restart permanent banner?

The standard Etheria: Restart banner, entitled the Permanent Summon, features a standard pool of SSR, SR, and R characters and doesn’t change between updates. To pull on this banner, you need to use standard pulls called anima prototypes, which cost 100 hydra crystals each.

As of the beta, you’re guaranteed to get an SR or higher every ten summons, and an SSR every 80 summons. This Etheria: Restart banner also features a soft pity system where, if you don’t obtain an SSR character after 50 consecutive summons, the subsequent probability increases until you get one.

Here are all of the characters featured on the Etheria: Restart permanent banner:

Original SSR animus (base probability of 0.75%)

Scarlet Ironveil Helkid

Grim Penalty Khloros

Puppet Master Lilith

Alluring Enchantress Xiada

Phantom Hacker Kloss

Abyssal Nightmare Tiamat

Wily Revenant Rahu

Acheron Lycoris Beyontin

Cantus Maris Lingluo

Crimson Duchess Veronika

Hidden Hunting Hoyan

Celestial Rain Celince

Supreme SSR animus (base probably of 0.25%)

Truth Memetic DokiDoki

Blade of Verdict Massiah

Vengeful Thorn Withered Shadow Sania

Godslayer Guns Heinrich

Phantom Trickster Lily

Original SR animus (base probability of 6.75%)

Phantom Edge Oboro

Illusion’s Reality Check Chiaki

Musou Blade Tsutomu

Geek Scientist RC-77

Mastermind Manager Kraken

Flamboyant Juvenile Yang

Wild Rampage Rin

Virtuous Maiden Sania

Thunderbolt Gray

Dual Thorn Dinah

Wandering Sinner Viper

Discipline Keeper Kazami Kazuyo

Crimson Waltz Turandot

Infinite Trojan Fangus

Daydream Melody Chiaki the Echo

Beacon Conductor Obol

Tranquil Rest Kazuyo the Reverie

Journey to Yourland Dorothy the Wisher

Supreme SR animus (base probability of 2.25%)

Necro Miner Victor

Shadow Hunter Diting

Lynx Dorothy

Eternal Slumber Valerian

Fearless Guard Cachi the Guard

R animus (base probability of 90%)

Unyielding Aegis Andrew

Blitz Striker Andrew

Researcher No. 41

Rogue Crew Vice

Scoundrel Asshu

Ursa Minor Cachi

Zephyr Blade Sybil

What is the Etheria: Restart Extre-Affinity Summon banner?

The Extre-Affinity Summon banner is another premium banner, but features a smaller pool of only supreme SSR animus and supreme SR animus, all of which align with either constant or disorder. This means that you have a higher chance of obtaining a more rare character on this banner than you do on the Permanent Summon banner. However, in order to pull on this banner, you need to use the limited pulls called apex prototypes, which cost 300 hydra crystals each.

As of the beta, you’re guaranteed to get an SR or higher every ten summons, and an SSR character every 80 summons. This Etheria: Restart banner also features a soft pity system where, if you don’t obtain an SSR character after 50 consecutive summons, the subsequent probability increases until you get one.

Here are all of the characters featured on the Etheria: Restart Extre-Affinity Summon banner:

SSR animus (base probability of 1%)

Truth Memetic DokiDoki

Blade of Verdict Massiah

Vengeful Thorn Withered Shadow Sania

Godslayer Guns Heinrich

Phantom Trickster Lily

SR animus (base probability of 9%)

Necro Miner Victor

Shadow Hunter Diting

Lynx Dorothy

Eternal Slumber Valerian

Fearless Guard Cachi the Guard

R animus (base probability of 90%)

Unyielding Aegis Andrew

Blitz Striker Andrew

Researcher No. 41

Rogue Crew Vice

Scoundrel Asshu

Ursa Minor Cachi

Zephyr Blade Sybil

Is there an Etheria: Restart beginner’s banner?

The beta features an Etheria: Restart beginner’s banner called Directed Summon. This banner allows you to select one original SSR animus for targeted summon from a pool of 12 characters. You can change your targeted SSR animus at any time and it won’t affect your guarantee calculation.

You’re guaranteed to get your targeted SSR animus within 40 pulls, and the banner closes after you obtain them. To pull on this banner, you need to use standard pulls called Anima Prototypes, which cost 100 hydra crystals each, and you can only perform ten pulls at a time. As with other banners in this game, you’re also guaranteed to get an SR or higher character every ten pulls.

Here are the SSR characters you can select for the Etheria: Restart Directed Summon banner:

Scarlet Ironveil Helkid

Grim Penalty Khloros

Puppet Master Lilith

Alluring Enchantress Xiada

Phantom Hacker Kloss

Abyssal Nightmare Tiamat

Wily Revenant Rahu

Acheron Lycoris Beyontin

Cantus Maris Lingluo

Crimson Duchess Veronika

Hidden Hunting Hoyan

Celestial Rain Celince

What’s the difference between original and supreme characters in Etheria: Restart?

SR and SSR Etheria: Restart characters are split into two sub-categories: original and supreme. Supreme characters align with disorder and constant, are generally more powerful than original characters, and are therefore more rare.

You can obtain both supreme and original SSR characters from the standard banner, but original SSR animus have a base probability of 0.75%, whereas supreme SSR animus have a base probability of 0.25%, meaning you’re more likely to get an original SSR animus than you are a supreme one. Similarly, you can obtain both supreme and original SR characters from the standard banner, but original SR animus have a base probability of 6.75%, while supreme SR animus have a much lower base probability of 2.25%.

Alternatively, as mentioned above, you can pull on the Extre-Affinity Summon banner which only features supreme SSR and SR animus. However, you can only pull on this banner using the more expensive apex prototypes, which cost 300 hydra crystals each, whereas the standard permanent banner requires anima prototypes, which are far easier to get through in-game rewards and only cost 100 hydra crystals to purchase.

That’s everything we’ve got on the Etheria: Restart banners and pity system for now. Of course, we’ll be sure to update this guide to reflect any changes when we get to the full Etheria: Restart release date.

