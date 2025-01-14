Etheria: Restart codes January 2025

Are there any Etheria: Restart codes? Despite the game currently being in beta, there are still some great freebies up for grabs, and we’ve gathered them all here for you along with instructions on how to redeem them. So sit back, relax, and enjoy all those free pulls.

Here are all the new Etheria: Restart codes:

FUSIONTEST – three Anima Prototypes

– three Anima Prototypes ETHERIA0109 – ten Anima Prototypes

In addition to the above codes, during the Etheria: Restart beta you can also claim a heap of CBT goodies from your in-game mailbox, so be sure to check that out the moment you get access to the mail function!

How do I redeem Etheria: Restart codes?

In order to redeem your Etheria Restart codes, you first need to progress through the game until you unlock the in-game email function. You get this after completing the prologue (Meltdown Crisis) and the first chapter of the main questline (Vanishing Train: Part 1).

Once you complete the prerequisites and return to your character’s room, you’re free to grab your goodies.

Here’s how to redeem your Etheria Restart codes:

While in-game, go to the menu by selecting the window icon in the top-right corner of the screen

Go to ‘settings’

Select ‘other’

Tap the ‘redemption code’ button

Type or paste your code into the text box

Hit confirm

Back out to the menu

Go to ‘email’

Claim your freebies!

What are Etheria: Restart codes?

Etheria: Restart codes are redeemable in-game rewards, usually in the form of free currency or gacha pulls. As of the beta, developer and publisher XD Inc has generated codes to celebrate the play test going live, so we think it’s likely that we’ll see more codes to celebrate the full Etheria: Restart release date and any future updates. So be sure to check back here regularly for more freebies.

How do I get more Etheria: Restart codes?

The easiest way to get all the new Etheria: Restart codes is to keep checking back here and let us hunt them down for you! Beyond that, you can follow Etheria: Restart through the following channels to keep on top of all the latest news:

