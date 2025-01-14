We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Etheria: Restart codes January 2025

These new Etheria: Restart codes are a great way to get extra gacha pulls and free currency in this fresh, futuristic turn-based RPG.

Etheria: Restart codes - artwork showing a group of characters from the game in action poses against a sunset cityscape background
Tilly Lawton's Avatar

Published:

Etheria: Restart 

Are there any Etheria: Restart codes? Despite the game currently being in beta, there are still some great freebies up for grabs, and we’ve gathered them all here for you along with instructions on how to redeem them. So sit back, relax, and enjoy all those free pulls.

For more freebies in all the best gacha games, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, Zenless Zone Zero codes, and Wuthering Waves codes.

Here are all the new Etheria: Restart codes:

  • FUSIONTEST – three Anima Prototypes
  • ETHERIA0109 – ten Anima Prototypes

In addition to the above codes, during the Etheria: Restart beta you can also claim a heap of CBT goodies from your in-game mailbox, so be sure to check that out the moment you get access to the mail function!

A screenshot showing how to redeem your Etheria: Restart codes in-game

How do I redeem Etheria: Restart codes?

In order to redeem your Etheria Restart codes, you first need to progress through the game until you unlock the in-game email function. You get this after completing the prologue (Meltdown Crisis) and the first chapter of the main questline (Vanishing Train: Part 1).

Once you complete the prerequisites and return to your character’s room, you’re free to grab your goodies.

Here’s how to redeem your Etheria Restart codes:

  • While in-game, go to the menu by selecting the window icon in the top-right corner of the screen
  • Go to ‘settings’
  • Select ‘other’
  • Tap the ‘redemption code’ button
  • Type or paste your code into the text box
  • Hit confirm
  • Back out to the menu
  • Go to ‘email’
  • Claim your freebies!

What are Etheria: Restart codes?

Etheria: Restart codes are redeemable in-game rewards, usually in the form of free currency or gacha pulls. As of the beta, developer and publisher XD Inc has generated codes to celebrate the play test going live, so we think it’s likely that we’ll see more codes to celebrate the full Etheria: Restart release date and any future updates. So be sure to check back here regularly for more freebies.

YouTube Thumbnail

How do I get more Etheria: Restart codes?

The easiest way to get all the new Etheria: Restart codes is to keep checking back here and let us hunt them down for you! Beyond that, you can follow Etheria: Restart through the following channels to keep on top of all the latest news:

That’s all we’ve got on Etheria: Restart codes for now. If you need help building the best teams in other epic ARPGs, be sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, Zenless Zone Zero tier list, and Genshin Impact tier list.

Tilly has a degree in English literature, experience working in a publishing house and as a freelance writer, and has been playing with retro game consoles far before they were known as 'retro'. She joined Pocket Tactics as a staff writer in 2021, and got her shiny guides editor badge in 2023. She spends her free time exploring Genshin, Zenless Zone Zero, and Honkai Star Rail, fawning over indie games and horror games, inspecting the latest Xiaomi phones and handheld consoles, or searching for Monopoly Go free dice. She’s also a proud mom to a cat named after Genshin Impact’s Xiao and knows more about Roblox than she likes to admit.