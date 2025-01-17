Etheria: Restart tier list January 2025

Who’s at the top of the Etheria: Restart tier list? As of the beta, this fresh, turn-based gacha game has a massive roster of 18 SSR characters, 23 SR characters, and seven R characters, and with only four to five spaces on your team, it can be tough to work out who to bring to the battlefield. Luckily, we’re here to help, with our comprehensive tier list ranking all the Animus based on their power and utility across different game modes.

Working out who’s the top of the top also helps you decide which of the Etheria: Restart banners to pull on, and who’s worthy of all yourhard-earned upgrade materials and currency. So, once you choose which team you want to rock with, make sure to check out our list of all the new Etheria: Restart codes for some extra summons.

Here’s everything in our Etheria: Restart tier list:

Etheria: Restart tier list

This Etheria: Restart tier list is based on the core gameplay, and ranks the characters based on how much they can help you as you progress through the early game. If you want to know which characters are best in PvP content, scroll down to check out our dedicated PvP tier list.

Keep in mind that these ranks come from community opinions and our experience during the Etheria: Resart beta, meaning rankings are likely to change come the full release.

Also, a big shout out to ZoxaskunX on YouTube, who has made some incredibly helpful Etheria: Restart video guides and tier lists with input from viewers, which have really helped us pin down our ranks for both tier lists during this beta. I highly recommend checking out his videos for an in-depth look at the characters and gameplay mechanics!

Here’s our single-player Etheria: Restart tier list:

SS Abyssal Nightmare Tiamat

Cantus Maris Lingluo

Celestial Rain Celince

Crimson Duchess Veronika

Daydream Melody Chiaki the Echo

Flameborn Phoenix Lian

Godslayer Guns Heinrich

Phantom Hacker Kloss

Phantom Trickster Lily

Puppet Master Lilith

Scarlet Ironveil Helkid

Sternal Slumber Valerian

Thunderbolt Gray

Tranquil Rest Kazuyo the Reverie

Truth Memetic DokiDoki

Virtuous Maiden Sania

Wild Rampage Rin

Wily Revenant Rahu S Beacon Conductor Obol

Blade of Verdict Massiah

Discipline Keeper Kazami Kazuyo

Dual Thorn Dinah

Fearless Guard Cachi the Guard

Flamboyant Juvenile Yang

Infinite Trojan Fangus

Scoundrel Asshu

Vengeful Thorn Withered Shadow Sania A Acheron Lycoris Beyontin

Alluring Enchantress Xiada

Crimson Waltz Turandot

Geek Scientist RC-77

Hidden Hunting Hoyan

Illusion’s Reality Chiaki

Journey to Yourland Dorothy the Wisher

Mastermind Manager Kraken

Researcher No. 41 B Grim Penalty Khloros

Lynx Dorothy

Musuo Blade Tsutomu

Necro Miner Victor

Phantom Edge Oboro

Shadow Hunter Diting

Ursa Minor Cachi

Wandering Sinner Viper

Zephyr Blade Sybil C Blitz Striker Andrew

Rogue Crew Vice

Unyielding Aegis Andrew

Etheria: Restart PvP tier list

Below, we’ve ranked all the Etheria: Restart characters based on how they perform in PvP gameplay as of the beta. Some characters who shine in early progression and single-player content may struggle in PvP and vice versa, so you may need to build some new teams before taking on other players.

Once again, these ranks are based on community feedback online as well as our own experience with the beta, and rankings may change come the full Etheria: Restart release date.

Here’s our Etheria: Restart PvP tier list:

SS Abyssal Nightmare Tiamat

Acheron Lycoris Beyontin

Beacon Conductor Obol

Cantus Maris Lingluo

Celestial Rain Celince

Crimson Duchess Veronika

Godslayer Guns Heinrich

Hidden Hunting Hoyan

Journey to Yourland Dorothy the Wisher

Mastermind Manager Kraken

Phantom Hacker Kloss

Phantom Trickster Lily

Puppet Master Lilith

Scarlet Ironveil Helkid

Truth Memetic DokiDoki

Vengeful Thorn Withered Shadow Sania

Wily Revenant Rahu S Alluring Enchantress Xiada

Blade of Verdict Massiah

Daydream Melody Chiaki the Echo

Dual Thorn Dinah

Thunderbolt Gray

Wandering Sinner Viper

Wild Rampage Rin A Eternal Slumber Valerian

Fearless Guard Cachi the Guard

Flameborn Phoenix Lian

Geek Scientist RC-77

Illusion’s Reality Chiaki

Musou Blade Tsutomu B Crimson Waltz Turandot

Discipline Keeper Kazami Kazuyo

Flamboyant Juvenile Yang

Grim Penalty Khloros

Lynx Dorothy

Necro Miner Victor

Phantom Edge Oboro

Shadow Hunter Diting

Tranquil Rest Kazuyo the Reverie

Ursa Minor Cachi

Virtuous Maiden Sania C Blitz Striker Andrew

Infinite Trojan Fangus

Researcher No. 41

Rogue Crew Vice

Scoundrel Asshu

Unyielding Aegis Andrew

Zephyr Blade Sybil

Which Etheria: Restart SSR should I pick?

During the beta, Etheria: Restart features a Directed Summon banner where you can choose one original SSR to target, and you’re guaranteed to get them within 40 pulls.

When picking which SSR you want, we recommend picking a character that appears in our top ranks for both the single-player and PvP content, as they will be able to carry you through most of the content that the game offers.

Here’s our recommendations for the best Etheria: Restart SSR character to pick:

Celince – a unique support capable of inflicting enemies with a variety of debuffs, including attack break, crit rate down, and a type of silence that cancels their passive effects. Celince’s passive also provides a shield that absorbs and reflects damage back onto enemies, making her a great counter for single-target nuke opponents in both PvE and PvP

– a unique support capable of inflicting enemies with a variety of debuffs, including attack break, crit rate down, and a type of silence that cancels their passive effects. Celince’s passive also provides a shield that absorbs and reflects damage back onto enemies, making her a great counter for single-target nuke opponents in both PvE and PvP Helkid – a solid damage dealer who can inflict attack breaks, stun enemies, and provide allies with a bulky, team-wide attack-scaling shield that has debuff immunity. He also deals increased damage when protected by his shield

– a solid damage dealer who can inflict attack breaks, stun enemies, and provide allies with a bulky, team-wide attack-scaling shield that has debuff immunity. He also deals increased damage when protected by his shield Lilith – an incredibly useful support and HP damager that can stun enemies and provide your team with extra turns

– an incredibly useful support and HP damager that can stun enemies and provide your team with extra turns Rahu – my personal favorite! Rahu is a defense-oriented damage dealer who buffs his own defense each turn, transfers enemy debuffs, and provides a team-wide defense buff. He then deals massive damage based on his own defense

– my personal favorite! Rahu is a defense-oriented damage dealer who buffs his own defense each turn, transfers enemy debuffs, and provides a team-wide defense buff. He then deals massive damage based on his own defense Tiamat – a hybrid support who has an AoE taunt and can heal and shield your whole team. She also builds up stacks over time, then transforms into her ultimate form, changing her kit to one skill that dishes out a heap of AoE damage based on her HP

– a hybrid support who has an AoE taunt and can heal and shield your whole team. She also builds up stacks over time, then transforms into her ultimate form, changing her kit to one skill that dishes out a heap of AoE damage based on her HP Veronika – a powerful survivability-focused support who provides a shield based on the HP she removes from enemies. She’s also capable of inflicting enemies with an attack break, increasing her own strike prep when she’s attacked, and stealing buffs from enemies and redistributing them amongst her entire party. On top of this, Veronika has an incredibly useful ability that grants all of her allies with Soul Ward, which prevents them from falling below 1HP

– a powerful survivability-focused support who provides a shield based on the HP she removes from enemies. She’s also capable of inflicting enemies with an attack break, increasing her own strike prep when she’s attacked, and stealing buffs from enemies and redistributing them amongst her entire party. On top of this, Veronika has an incredibly useful ability that grants all of her allies with Soul Ward, which prevents them from falling below 1HP Kloss – a hybrid damage dealer and debuffer who can absorb and manipulate strike prep, inflict enemies with a defense debuff, and boost the amount of damage that enemies take. However, note that during the beta Kloss is also available on her own limited banner where she’s the only five-star, making her much easier to get – so it may be better to pull for her there and choose someone else for the SSR selector

Can I perform an Etheria: Restart reroll?

As the game is currently in beta, there’s no reason to perform an Etheria: Restart reroll. Throughout the CBT, you have access to the aforementioned selector banner, and can even use the Animus Configuration event to refund materials if you built a character you’ve decided you don’t like.

On top of that, you get so many free summons and currencies through the CBT rewards that there’s genuinely no point in going through the effort of rerolling – especially when all of your progress disappears after the beta ends anyway. This is just a good opportunity to try out different characters and see what the game has to offer!

However, if you’re determined to reroll, the only real way to do it is to either switch servers when launching the game or to log in with a new email address. After that, you just need to complete the Prologue: Meltdown Crisis to unlock the summon function, then Chapter 1: Vanishing Train (Part 1) to unlock the in-game mail system and claim your beta rewards. Do a couple of pulls, and repeat the process if you don’t get what you want.

