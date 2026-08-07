The Evercade Nexus DOOM Edition is a must-have for retro gaming fans

If you're a fan of the iconic shooter DOOM, you won't want to miss this. The legendary franchise is coming back to life in the form of the new Evercade Nexus DOOM Edition, complete with a DOOM-themed Nexus handheld, a cartridge packed with classic games and maps, and a bunch of other collector's edition items. You'll have to act fast, though, as the run is limited to 3,000 units.

For those who don't know, Evercade is a brand dedicated to physical gaming, with a massive catalogue of nostalgia-inducing games ported to Evercade cartridges and its own line of retro handhelds. The Nexus itself hasn't launched yet, but this version matches DOOM's unmistakable aesthetics, with metallic red buttons, grey thumbsticks, and a shell that recreates the iconic DOOM games' UI. I'm not even a massive DOOM fan, and this thing has me tempted.

As for the new DOOM Collection cartridge, it comes with both DOOM and DOOM II, two absolutely groundbreaking FPS games, plus six map packs to keep the beast-slaying fun going and a collection of Deathmatch levels. Even if you've played the first two games before, these versions are worth revisiting for their unique modifiers, including Turbo Monsters, Double Monsters, Vampire Mode, and more. There are also a few new violence settings, so you can amp up the gore to your heart's delight.

Pre-orders for the Evercade Nexus DOOM Edition begin today, August 7, from 7 AM PT, 10 AM ET, or 3 PM BST. In the US, this collector's edition retails for $249.99, or, if you're in the UK, it's £199.99. Shipping begins on October 30, the same day as the regular version of the Evercade Nexus and the much-anticipated Banjo-Kazooie Double Pack cartridge.

As well as the handheld and the cartridge, the complete package also includes a certificate of authenticity, a DOOM-branded hard case for the Nexus, a keyring, a comic, and a double-sided poster. It's worth repeating, though: there are only 3,000 Evercade Nexus DOOM Edition units available, so we'd recommend heading over to Funstock as soon as possible to get your order in.