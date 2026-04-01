If Nintendo Switch 2 game-key cards are getting you down, check out the upcoming Evercade Nexus handheld instead

It's a pretty lousy time to be alive for fans of physical games. Following the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, we've seen plenty of fury surrounding game-key cards, but if you're looking for your fix of physical games, there could be an answer on the way. We're talking about the upcoming Evercade Nexus, a cartridge-based handheld that's ideal for retro gamers.

For those who don't know, Evercade usually specializes in nostalgia-inducing devices, such as the SNES-style VS-R and the Alpha arcade cabinet. The Evercade looks more like some of our favorite Steam Deck alternatives, with its black design, bright 5.89-inch display, and textured dual analog sticks. It's even got its own bit of flair, boasting an RGB-light-up logo. Who doesn't love a light-up logo?

There is a bit of a catch with the Nexus, though. It only supports Evercade cartridges, so unlike the Ayaneo Pocket Mini or Retroid Pocket 5, you can't use it to play the best mobile games. However, there are plenty of cartridges to pick from. There's the Tomb Raider Collection, which includes the entire original trilogy, as well as compilations of games from iconic developers such as Rare, Sunsoft, and Team17.

Unfortunately, there's a while to wait until we can get our hands on the Evercade Nexus, as it isn't launching until October 2026. There is some good news, though, in that it's now available to pre-order for $199.99 / £169.99 from Funstock. For context, that's half the price of both the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Steam Deck OLED, while also giving some of the top picks from our guide to the best retro handhelds a run for their money.

It's also worth noting that Evercade and Funstock are also launching a line of Nexus accessories, including a carry case and tempered glass screen protector. There was also a special Evercade Nexus 64 Edition with a slightly different designs - ooh, colorful buttons! - but sadly, that's already sold out at the time of writing.