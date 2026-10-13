Evercade Nexus review - my new favorite retro-style handheld

Our Verdict In an era when physical games feel like they're on the decline, the Evercade Nexus is a nostalgic breath of fresh air. It's not the most powerful handheld, but it makes up for that with a great screen, user-friendly form factor, and a battery life that's good for a proper Banjo-Kazooie session. Pros Lovely form factor

Great display

Banjo-Kazooie bundled

Solid battery life Cons Some UI annoyances

Stick placement could be better

No case or charging brick

As Pocket Tactics' hardware editor, there's nothing I love more than getting to grips with a new handheld. That's why I was so delighted when, courtesy of Blaze Entertainment, I received the new Evercade Nexus to try out ahead of its launch date later this month. Well, it arrived about a week ago, and I've barely loosened my grip on it since. If that isn't an indicator of which way this review is going to go, I don't know what is.

First, though, some context. The Evercade brand has been around since 2020, with Blaze Entertainment releasing a few handheld retro-style devices and plenty of compatible cartridges, including four NEOGEO Arcade collections, two Tomb Raider compendiums, and plenty more. The Nexus marks the next step in Evercade's evolution, and it certainly looks the part.

The key difference between the Evercade Nexus and the brand's previous handhelds is the addition of two analog sticks, one on either side of the screen, which immediately makes the device feel more modern than either the EXP-R or the HyperMegaTech Super Pocket. It also opens the door to a lot more games, particularly from the PlayStation One era, if Blaze Entertainment can acquire some more licensing rights.

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In terms of the display, it's a 5.89-inch IPS, and it's ideal for the form factor. I know you might be accustomed to OLED screens these days, outside of the Nintendo Switch 2, but let's be real - none of the games in the ever-growing Evercade library need OLED. Plus, the screen is plenty bright, with a peak brightness over 500 nits, which makes for lovely visuals and enhanced playability no matter whether you're out in the garden getting your handheld fix or sneaking in 15 minutes before you go to bed.

To house the new sticks and a larger display, the Evercade Nexus has had to sacrifice some portability compared to the EXP-R. That handheld can easily fit in your pocket, but the Nexus is a more backpack-friendly size. Personally, I prefer that, as I'd rather have a bigger display than the option to pop my handheld in my pocket, but it's worth noting if you're looking for something ultra-portable - such as the Super Pocket from our guide to the best retro handhelds, for example.

If you're a fan of some of the classic vertically oriented shmup games from the Evercade library, you can flip the Nexus 90 degrees and use TATE mode. This effectively turns the handheld into a vertical device, with the right-sided stick and face buttons acting as your controls. It's yet another nice touch from Blaze Entertainment, as it makes playing these classics, such as Truxton and Flying Shark from the Toaplan Arcade 1 cartridge, feel much more authentic to the original experience.

Previous Evercade handhelds have also featured TATE mode, but something genuinely new for the Nexus is EverSync, a new wireless multiplayer feature that only requires a single cartridge. I couldn't test it out myself, as I only have one Nexus and you need two, but it sounds like a pretty neat idea. I'm not sure how useful it'll be, as I imagine that most potential Nexus owners will have similar libraries, but I'm open to being proved wrong. We'll have to wait and see.

As for the Nexus' audio capabilities, I'm pretty impressed. Not only are the console's own stereo speakers nice and loud and crisp, but you can also use your wireless Bluetooth headphones or earphones - the console suggests there could be some lag, but I certainly didn't notice any. There's also a 3.5mm input on the bottom of the device if you're still sticking with wired headphones.

In a stroke of genius, the Evercade Nexus comes bundled with the Banjo-Kazooie Double Pack cartridge, the perfect pairing of games to show off the handheld's potential. Don't get me wrong, as a 90s platformer obsessive, I've spent my fair share of time with the bear and the bird, but I'm always happy to get back to collecting jiggies in both the original game and the sequel, Banjo-Tooie.

The two analog sticks come in super handy here, as the enhanced versions of these games enable you to move the camera, which makes controlling Banjo much easier in tricky platforming sections. These are native ports, too, not shoddy emulations, so you're looking at 60fps gameplay and, without spoiling anything, some additional content for Banjo super-fans.

I will say, though, the Evercade Nexus isn't perfect. Compared to modern consoles, such as the top picks from our list of the best handheld consoles, it's a little slow to boot up, and games also take a bit longer to load than I'd like. This is my only performance grumble, as there's not a semblance of actual in-game lag once you're up and running, but given that there's no sleep mode and you have to turn it off every time you take a break, I would like a slightly speedier booting process.

The battery life indicator also isn't as detailed as I'd like, not offering an exact percentage of how much juice is left in the tank. I know it runs for upwards of five hours, a claim from the manufacturer that I checked over two full charges, but I don't want to have to keep track of that myself. It also doesn't come with either a charging adapter or a case, just a USB-A to USB-C cable.

It would be nice to get even the most basic of cases, though, especially as the form factor means that it's going in your bag rather than your pocket if you're taking it anywhere. You can pick up a case for around $25, but honestly, I'd rather pay the extra bit for the handheld and get it bundled.

It's also worth noting that while the two sticks are a welcome addition, their placement can make it a bit of a stretch to use the triggers while maneuvering an in-game character. For example, in Banjo-Kazooie, you can hold the back trigger to use Kazooie's Talon Trot ability, but it can get a bit uncomfortable if you have to do it for too long. I think I'd rather the left-side stick sit above the D-pad, but it's not a deal breaker, and it makes sense given that the wider library of Evercade games still leans towards D-pad controls rather than analog stick controls.

Still, despite a couple of reservations, I already can't get enough of the Evercade Nexus. It's not just a great handheld because of its reasonable price, especially if you consider the bundled game, but also because of the idea behind it. It feels like a love letter to the era of gaming that molded me, but with an enhanced screen, form factor, and battery life. With the Evercade, the past meets the present, and with the future looking scarier than ever right now, that can only be a good thing.

If you want to get your hands on the Evercade Nexus yourself, it launches on October 30 at £169.99 / $199.99 / €199.99 and is available via Amazon, Funstock, and other retailers. You can also check out the official Evercade site to see all the available cartridges, each of which tends to vary in price from around $20 to $40.