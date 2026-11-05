Evermore High codes November 2026

Sure, sitting through lessons to earn currency is cool and all, but you can also use the new Evermore High codes for a stack of morebucks instead. Then, after you finish school, you can go to the gym, cook a nice meal, or plan your fresh outfits.
Take your new fashion items to the red carpet and get votes from other players - will you get to be the most stylish student? Using these codes will certainly help.
Evermore High codes
Here are all the active Evermore High codes:
- RELEASE - 250 morebucks
Check out our Roblox code guide and get all the latest codes in the top games.
How do I redeem Evermore High codes?
To redeem these Evermore High codes, follow these steps:
- Open up Evermore High in Roblox
- Either complete or skip the tutorial
- Click the green phone icon at the bottom of the screen
- Choose the codes option
- Type in or copy and paste a code into the box
- Hit redeem
- Enjoy free morebucks!
What are Evermore High codes?
The codes in this guide are made for use in Evermore High by the developers. We don't have a strict release schedule for when new codes drop, but we'll keep checking and add any we find. Free items in this game tend to be morebucks, the in-game currency, which you can use to buy items like clothing.
There's no Discord server associated with the game, but you can follow an official X and YouTube account to see any official posts. This may be where new codes appear, but only time will tell.