Evermore High codes November 2026

Sure, sitting through lessons to earn currency is cool and all, but you can also use the new Evermore High codes for a stack of morebucks instead. Then, after you finish school, you can go to the gym, cook a nice meal, or plan your fresh outfits.

Take your new fashion items to the red carpet and get votes from other players - will you get to be the most stylish student? Using these codes will certainly help.

Evermore High codes

Here are all the active Evermore High codes:

RELEASE - 250 morebucks

Check out our Roblox code guide and get all the latest codes in the top games.

How do I redeem Evermore High codes?

To redeem these Evermore High codes, follow these steps:

Open up Evermore High in Roblox

Either complete or skip the tutorial

Click the green phone icon at the bottom of the screen

Choose the codes option

Type in or copy and paste a code into the box

Hit redeem

Enjoy free morebucks!

What are Evermore High codes?

The codes in this guide are made for use in Evermore High by the developers. We don't have a strict release schedule for when new codes drop, but we'll keep checking and add any we find. Free items in this game tend to be morebucks, the in-game currency, which you can use to buy items like clothing.

There's no Discord server associated with the game, but you can follow an official X and YouTube account to see any official posts. This may be where new codes appear, but only time will tell.