Evermore High codes November 2026

Find all the Evermore High codes you can use in the Roblox game and redeem them for handy free items.

evermore high codes - a redhaired character in the game
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Sure, sitting through lessons to earn currency is cool and all, but you can also use the new Evermore High codes for a stack of morebucks instead. Then, after you finish school, you can go to the gym, cook a nice meal, or plan your fresh outfits.

Take your new fashion items to the red carpet and get votes from other players - will you get to be the most stylish student? Using these codes will certainly help.

Evermore High codes

Here are all the active Evermore High codes:

  • RELEASE - 250 morebucks

Check out our Roblox code guide and get all the latest codes in the top games.

how to redeem evermore high codes in the roblox game

How do I redeem Evermore High codes?

To redeem these Evermore High codes, follow these steps:

  • Open up Evermore High in Roblox
  • Either complete or skip the tutorial
  • Click the green phone icon at the bottom of the screen
  • Choose the codes option
  • Type in or copy and paste a code into the box
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy free morebucks!

What are Evermore High codes?

The codes in this guide are made for use in Evermore High by the developers. We don't have a strict release schedule for when new codes drop, but we'll keep checking and add any we find. Free items in this game tend to be morebucks, the in-game currency, which you can use to buy items like clothing.

There's no Discord server associated with the game, but you can follow an official X and YouTube account to see any official posts. This may be where new codes appear, but only time will tell.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.