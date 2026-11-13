Everveil codes November 2026

Who doesn't love a good open-world RPG? A game where you can take your time and explore luscious landscapes. However, we all know how many perils await in this sort of game, which is why you're here to grab as many Everveil codes as you can.

As fans of The Witcher, Dragon's Dogma, and Skyrim, we can honestly say Everveil has quickly become a favorite of ours. Not only does the game have that beloved fantasy setting, but it allows you to go at your own pace, tackling quests as you see fit.

Here are all the new Everveil codes:

LEVIATHAN - the Abyssal Hunter title and 25 element rerolls

- the Abyssal Hunter title and 25 element rerolls 300MEMBERS! - double luck for 30 minutes and 25 element rerolls

- double luck for 30 minutes and 25 element rerolls 200MEMBERS! - 50 element rerolls

- 50 element rerolls 100MEMBERS! - double luck for 30 minutes and ten element rerolls

- double luck for 30 minutes and ten element rerolls RELEASE - one double XP boost, double mastery for one hour, and 25 element rerolls

Check out our Roblox codes page to get even more freebies.

How do I redeem Everveil codes?

To redeem your codes, you need to do the following:

Launch Everveil on Roblox

Select character customization

Enter your code in the text box

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Everveil codes?

Element rerolls, titles, and boosts are among the goodies you get from these codes. As for when you can expect them, it seems the developer hands them out at milestones, so bookmark this page and check in now and then to make sure you don't miss the next one.

Is there an Everveil Discord?

We recommend joining the Everveil Discord server if you want to be part of a community where players come together to share tips and stories. Even if that's not your bag, the developer also shares news and updates there.

How do I get more Everveil codes?

We often search for new codes, making us the best bet on your hunt for them. However, if you prefer to do things the hard way, you can look through all of the posts and messages on the game's Discord server and social media channels.

With that, you know all of the new Everveil codes. Check back again soon for more.