It's okay, you can admit that you've always wondered whether or not you would survive in films like Eight Legged Freaks and Sting, but you'd want every advantage you can get, right? That's why you need to grab as many Evil Crawling Things codes as you can.

The game's name is very apt, given many of you likely have a deep hatred for, or fascination with, spiders. Well, not only do you need to fight for survival against those arachnids in this horror game, but heaps of other creepy crawlies, too.

Here are all the new Evil Crawling Things codes:

UPDATE - 5k coins

- 5k coins RELEASE - 250 coins

For more Roblox codes, check out our page.

How do I redeem Evil Crawling Things codes?

Follow these steps to redeem your codes:

Open Evil Crawling Things on Roblox

Tap the shop button

Select codes

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Evil Crawling Things codes?

These codes give you coins that you can spend on upgrades and equipment to help you survive. There's a good chance you'll see them celebrating updates, events, and milestones, so it's best to bookmark this page and check in when you can.

Is there an Evil Crawling Things Discord?

If you want to gush over your favorite species of spider or trade survival tips, you should join this game's official Discord server. It's also where you can learn about the latest news and updates, just in case talking about arachnids isn't enough to make you part of the community.

How do I get more Evil Crawling Things codes?

To get new codes, it's best to come and see us, as we often look for fresh freebies and compile them in one place. However, if you prefer to do things solo, we suggest you start with the game's social media channels and Discord server.

Expired codes:

FOG

That's all of the new Evil Crawling Things codes. Come back again soon for more.