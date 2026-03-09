Evil Plate Game codes March 2026

Use these Evil Plate Game codes to refill your shard stash and buy some new items to help you win out against the competition. You can also flex your style with emotes and titles, if you're lucky, all without spending any real cash.

We look for new Evil Plate Game codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and visit us again soon for more shards and other freebies.

Here are all the new Evil Plate Game codes:

600K - 3k shards (new!)

500K - 6k shards and 500k title

Check out our list of Roblox codes for even more freebies across the best Roblox games on the platform right now.

How do I redeem Evil Plate Game codes?

Redeeming Evil Plate Game codes is easy. All you have to do is:

Open Evil Plate Game in Roblox

Find the Codes NPC

Open the dialogue box

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Evil Plate Game codes?

Evil Plate Game codes are special passwords that grant you extra shards to spend in the shop on new emotes, titles, and useful items to help you survive for longer on the plates. So far, new codes tend to appear when the game reaches new visit milestones, so keep sharing the game to get more codes.

Is there an Evil Plate Game Discord server?

Yes, there is an Evil Plate Game Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest patch notes, suggest features, and report bugs.

How do I get more Evil Plate Game codes?

The best way to get more Evil Plate Game codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We keep this guide up to date with all the latest freebies, so you can rely on us. If you fancy looking for codes yourself, take a look at the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

Expired codes:

300K

200K

SPUI

Bugfixes2

fixone

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Evil Plate Game codes.