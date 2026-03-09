Evil Plate Game codes March 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Evil Plate Game codes for free shards to improve your loadout and flex with titles and emotes.

Evil Plate Game codes: A Roblox character wearing a PT shirt standing in the game lobby near the shop
Daz Skubich Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 
Google Preferred Source Button

Use these Evil Plate Game codes to refill your shard stash and buy some new items to help you win out against the competition. You can also flex your style with emotes and titles, if you're lucky, all without spending any real cash.

We look for new Evil Plate Game codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and visit us again soon for more shards and other freebies.

Here are all the new Evil Plate Game codes:

  • 600K - 3k shards (new!)
  • 500K - 6k shards and 500k title

Check out our list of Roblox codes for even more freebies across the best Roblox games on the platform right now.

Evil Plate Game codes: Two side-by-side screenshots showing the codes NPC and then the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the entry field and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Evil Plate Game codes?

Redeeming Evil Plate Game codes is easy. All you have to do is:

  • Open Evil Plate Game in Roblox
  • Find the Codes NPC
  • Open the dialogue box
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are Evil Plate Game codes?

Evil Plate Game codes are special passwords that grant you extra shards to spend in the shop on new emotes, titles, and useful items to help you survive for longer on the plates. So far, new codes tend to appear when the game reaches new visit milestones, so keep sharing the game to get more codes.

Evil Plate Game codes: A screenshot of the Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there an Evil Plate Game Discord server?

Yes, there is an Evil Plate Game Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest patch notes, suggest features, and report bugs.

How do I get more Evil Plate Game codes?

The best way to get more Evil Plate Game codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We keep this guide up to date with all the latest freebies, so you can rely on us. If you fancy looking for codes yourself, take a look at the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

Expired codes:

  • 300K
  • 200K
  • SPUI
  • Bugfixes2
  • fixone

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Evil Plate Game codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They love exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.