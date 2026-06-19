Evomon codes June 2026

Being an Evomon trainer is as challenging as it is rewarding, as we're sure you'd agree, but snagging some Evomon codes is a great way to give yourself a head start on your adventure, grabbing the precious items that you need to evolve your pals.

As avid fans of Pokémon, Temtem, and Digimon, we have a lot of time for Evomon, especially as we can access it for free on Roblox. The number of beasts in this game sits at more than 200; that's more than the Kanto Pokédex. Plus, there are some excellent designs, and we have no doubt that you already have some favorites - we sure do.

Here are all the new Evomon codes:

LIKE1GIFT - two medium fruit and 1k cash

- two medium fruit and 1k cash FORDC1200 - 1k cash

- 1k cash EvomonVip - five medium fruit

Don't forget to stop by our Roblox codes page to see what other Roblox games offer freebies.

How do I redeem Evomon codes?

To redeem Evomon codes, follow these steps:

Launch Evomon on Roblox

Tap the cog button

Enter your code

Hit OK

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Evomon codes?

Evomon codes are one of the best ways to earn extra cash and fruit, which you can use to get items and upgrade your Evomon. Most Roblox developers release new codes to celebrate events, updates, and milestones, so it's best to bookmark this page and check back regularly to ensure you don't miss out on any freebies.

Is there an Evomon Discord?

You bet there's an Evomon Discord you can join, and it's a great community to be part of if you want to meet other players and learn about Evomon you've yet to encounter. It's also where Evomon Devs, the game's developer, announces updates, making it the place to be for the latest news.

How do I get more Evomon codes?

As avid Evomon trainers ourselves, we love tracking down Evomon codes and sharing them with you, making us a great source for freebies. However, if you'd rather track them down yourself, the game's social media channels and Discord server are your best bet.

That's all of the new Evomon codes. Come back soon for even more goodies.