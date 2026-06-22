Evomon tier list June 2026

When you're struggling to come out on top in your battles, use our Evomon tier list. We've studied each creature's potential and thoughtfully ranked them against each other to help you decide who to prioritize. Of course, if we've ranked your favorite Evomon as D-tier, that doesn't mean you can't make good use of them. They might be the vital tech pick that you need one day.

To help you catch all the best Evomon for your collection, use our Evomon codes to get extra balls, EXP fruits, and eggs. There's no better feeling than hatching a super-strong creature and finding out that it's also prismatic.

Evomon tier list

A lot can change when an Evomon evolves and gains new moves, so our tier list purely looks at the base versions of each creature and pits them against each other. Unsurprisingly, the battle pass Evomon come out on top, but they aren't the only S-tier catches. We've used our own experience in the game, as well as the developer's own data, to come up with this tier list, but it's all subjective.

Here's our Evomon tier list:

Tier Evomon S Arcub, Astraknight, Bluebird, Boltonia, Tarro A Chitmite, Datubud, Fluffastar, Frostlet, Lavite, Pebble, Sparkit, Vipip, Wispuff B Blazpup, Gempillar, Mudbud, Spikbub, Starloop C Budling, Glaclide, Humding, Mopebun, Stardrift D Bubble, Chirppy, Clampip, Gulpfish, Leafbun, Tinkog

What's the best Evomon starter?

Blazpup is the best Evomon starter of the three. All three Evomon starters get high-tier skills, making up for the fact that you can't get shiny or sparkly versions of them, but the fire dog still wins out overall. Of course, you can choose whichever starter you like the most, and offset their weaknesses with a good team composition.