Evomon tier list June 2026

Use our Evomon tier list to help craft your team of elemental critters to best take on the world’s bosses.

Evomon tier list: A battlepass Evomon framed in white pasted on a blurred graphic showing off tons of the Evomon
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When you're struggling to come out on top in your battles, use our Evomon tier list. We've studied each creature's potential and thoughtfully ranked them against each other to help you decide who to prioritize. Of course, if we've ranked your favorite Evomon as D-tier, that doesn't mean you can't make good use of them. They might be the vital tech pick that you need one day.

To help you catch all the best Evomon for your collection, use our Evomon codes to get extra balls, EXP fruits, and eggs. There's no better feeling than hatching a super-strong creature and finding out that it's also prismatic.

Evomon tier list

A lot can change when an Evomon evolves and gains new moves, so our tier list purely looks at the base versions of each creature and pits them against each other. Unsurprisingly, the battle pass Evomon come out on top, but they aren't the only S-tier catches. We've used our own experience in the game, as well as the developer's own data, to come up with this tier list, but it's all subjective.

Here's our Evomon tier list:

Tier Evomon
S Arcub, Astraknight, Bluebird, Boltonia, Tarro
A Chitmite, Datubud, Fluffastar, Frostlet, Lavite, Pebble, Sparkit, Vipip, Wispuff
B Blazpup, Gempillar, Mudbud, Spikbub, Starloop
C Budling, Glaclide, Humding, Mopebun, Stardrift
D Bubble, Chirppy, Clampip, Gulpfish, Leafbun, Tinkog

Evomon tier list: Blaxpup in the Evomon Index in game with a PT logo in the top right corner

What's the best Evomon starter?

Blazpup is the best Evomon starter of the three. All three Evomon starters get high-tier skills, making up for the fact that you can't get shiny or sparkly versions of them, but the fire dog still wins out overall. Of course, you can choose whichever starter you like the most, and offset their weaknesses with a good team composition.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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