Excuse Me Sir codes June 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Excuse Me Sir codes for free cash and potions to defeat Homelander.

Excuse Me Sir codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and PT shirt with red glowing eyes standing in front of a white building on green turf
Daz Skubich Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 
Google Preferred Source Button

As the comic book meme continues to make its rounds, use our Excuse Me Sir codes to grab some extra cash and grow your strength to take on Vought's most powerful weapon. Despite its origins with a The Boys meme, this game is actually more about growing your wealth and taking on new auras to earn even more cash.

We check for new Excuse Me Sir codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back in with us the next time you need a luck boost or two.

Here are all the new Excuse Me Sir codes:

  • BOSSUPDATE - one luck potion and one cash potion
  • SORRYFORBUG - one luck potion and one cash potion
  • CODERUBYCRATE - 50k cash
  • DELAY - one cash potions

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

Excuse Me Sir codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Excuse Me Sir codes?

Redeeming Excuse Me Sir codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Excuse Me Sir in Roblox
  • Tap the Settings cog
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit enter on your keyboard
  • Enjoy your freebies

What are Excuse Me Sir codes?

Excuse Me Sir codes are special passwords that the developer, The Big B's, give out to reward players. These codes unlock extra cash, as well as potions to double your luck and money production, making it easier to reach for those rarer crates.

Excuse Me Sir codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a cat on it and a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there an Excuse Me Sir Discord server?

Yes, there is an Excuse Me Sir Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest patch notes, take part in giveaways, and share your fan creations with other fans of The Boys.

How do I get more Excuse Me Sir codes?

The best way to get more Excuse Me Sir codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. There's no set release schedule for codes, and they can be a little tricky to find, so leave the hard work to us and get back to larping as hard as you can. We keep this list up to date and verify each new code on your behalf.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.