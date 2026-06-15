Excuse Me Sir codes June 2026

As the comic book meme continues to make its rounds, use our Excuse Me Sir codes to grab some extra cash and grow your strength to take on Vought's most powerful weapon. Despite its origins with a The Boys meme, this game is actually more about growing your wealth and taking on new auras to earn even more cash.

We check for new Excuse Me Sir codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back in with us the next time you need a luck boost or two.

Here are all the new Excuse Me Sir codes:

BOSSUPDATE - one luck potion and one cash potion

SORRYFORBUG - one luck potion and one cash potion

CODERUBYCRATE - 50k cash

DELAY - one cash potions

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Excuse Me Sir codes?

Redeeming Excuse Me Sir codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

Open Excuse Me Sir in Roblox

Tap the Settings cog

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit enter on your keyboard

Enjoy your freebies

What are Excuse Me Sir codes?

Excuse Me Sir codes are special passwords that the developer, The Big B's, give out to reward players. These codes unlock extra cash, as well as potions to double your luck and money production, making it easier to reach for those rarer crates.

Is there an Excuse Me Sir Discord server?

Yes, there is an Excuse Me Sir Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest patch notes, take part in giveaways, and share your fan creations with other fans of The Boys.

How do I get more Excuse Me Sir codes?

The best way to get more Excuse Me Sir codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. There's no set release schedule for codes, and they can be a little tricky to find, so leave the hard work to us and get back to larping as hard as you can. We keep this list up to date and verify each new code on your behalf.