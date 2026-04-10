Exoria codes April 2026

Blue Exorcist fans can rejoice in knowing that there are some Exoria codes to claim. Many different anime, such as One Piece, Bleach, Dragon Ball Z, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Naruto, inspire Roblox games, but it's not too often that we stumble across one that pulls from Blue Exorcist, so we all need to make the most out of it whenever one pops up.

There's much to keep you busy in this game, including a series of quests to get lost in, along with jumping into combat that features the best abilities from the anime and manga series. We don't know about you, but we especially like how the world responds to just how pure you are, with some areas even drawing enemies more to you if you have a high level of purity.

Here are all of the new Exoria codes:

NEWMILESTONE - five rolls

- five rolls LUCKOVERDRIVE - five rolls

- five rolls ASCENSION4K - five rolls

- five rolls MORESOON - five rolls

- five rolls MOREROLLS - five rolls

- five rolls CONSOLE - five rolls

- five rolls PATCH - five rolls

- five rolls UPDATE2 - five rolls

- five rolls FREETOPLAY - five rolls

Many more Roblox games offer freebies; you can stop by our Roblox codes page to see what those are.

How do I redeem Exoria codes?

Redeeming Exoria codes is simple. You just need to follow these steps:

Launch Exoria

Press the codes button on the main menu

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Exoria codes?

Exoria codes are one of the best ways to get rolls, which you can use to get the abilities that you want. The developer, @HADEZ_STUDIO, appears to release new ones to celebrate updates and milestones, so it's best to bookmark this guide and check back later to avoid missing out on when a fresh freebie drops.

Is there an Exoria Discord?

While not for the game specifically, you can join the HADEZSTUDIO Discord server, where the developer makes announcements regarding Exoria. You also get to meet other Blue Exorcist fans, and that can only be a good thing.

How do I get more Exoria codes?

We're your best bet for new Exoria codes, as we look for them often. However, if you're more of a lone wolf who prefers to do things for themselves, you can find them through the game's social media channels and the Discord server.

Make sure you stop by again soon to avoid missing out on any freebies that drop.