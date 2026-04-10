Exoria codes April 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Exoria codes to get free rolls so that you can get the abilities you want to use.

Exoria codes: a person in a white t shirt stood in front of shelves of books
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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Blue Exorcist fans can rejoice in knowing that there are some Exoria codes to claim. Many different anime, such as One Piece, Bleach, Dragon Ball Z, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Naruto, inspire Roblox games, but it's not too often that we stumble across one that pulls from Blue Exorcist, so we all need to make the most out of it whenever one pops up.

There's much to keep you busy in this game, including a series of quests to get lost in, along with jumping into combat that features the best abilities from the anime and manga series. We don't know about you, but we especially like how the world responds to just how pure you are, with some areas even drawing enemies more to you if you have a high level of purity.

Here are all of the new Exoria codes:

  • NEWMILESTONE - five rolls
  • LUCKOVERDRIVE - five rolls
  • ASCENSION4K - five rolls
  • MORESOON - five rolls
  • MOREROLLS - five rolls
  • CONSOLE - five rolls
  • PATCH - five rolls
  • UPDATE2 - five rolls
  • FREETOPLAY - five rolls

Many more Roblox games offer freebies; you can stop by our Roblox codes page to see what those are.

Exoria codes: a redmeption screen with the PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Exoria codes?

Redeeming Exoria codes is simple. You just need to follow these steps:

  • Launch Exoria
  • Press the codes button on the main menu
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

What are Exoria codes?

Exoria codes are one of the best ways to get rolls, which you can use to get the abilities that you want. The developer, @HADEZ_STUDIO, appears to release new ones to celebrate updates and milestones, so it's best to bookmark this guide and check back later to avoid missing out on when a fresh freebie drops.

Is there an Exoria Discord?

While not for the game specifically, you can join the HADEZSTUDIO Discord server, where the developer makes announcements regarding Exoria. You also get to meet other Blue Exorcist fans, and that can only be a good thing.

How do I get more Exoria codes?

We're your best bet for new Exoria codes, as we look for them often. However, if you're more of a lone wolf who prefers to do things for themselves, you can find them through the game's social media channels and the Discord server.

Make sure you stop by again soon to avoid missing out on any freebies that drop.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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