Good news, you’re going to boarding school! Inkle’s new game Expelled! now has a release date and is coming to Nintendo Switch, mobile, and Steam. Experience life in a 1920s school where expulsion is hot on your heels.

Expelled! takes you to Miss Mulligatawney’s School for Promising Girls through the medium of a detective game. The year is 1922, and you’re now enrolled in one of Britain’s finest academies teaching Latin, maths, and field sports. The game releases on Switch, iOS, and Steam on March 12, 2025.

The studio behind Expelled! is Inkle, and its other releases include A Highland Song and Overboard!, from which Expelled! takes its art and play style. The game first got a teaser in 2024, introducing us to Miss Mulligatawney herself and how the school works. Never have I been so eager to go back to school as I am to play this game.

Now that’s out of the way, let us introduce you to the School for Promising Girls, and what awaits you in the hallowed halls. To start, your actions will have consequences, and affect other characters. You can get to know them as you explore the school grounds. But be careful not to get expelled – despite it being the title of the game, it’s not the goal.

The key here is exploration and investigation. Everyone is hiding something, and every location invites you to have a look around. Knowledge, as they say, is power. Each run of the game will be different as you discover secrets – such as that mysterious, locked cellar – and you can play different scenarios to your heart’s content in 30- to 45-minute play-throughs. You could get kicked out, or you could become Head Girl.

This is definitely on my list of upcoming Switch games to keep an eye on, and we recommend you add it to yours. If you want something to play right now, you can get some inspiration from our list of the best indie games out there.