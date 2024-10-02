We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Two classic Game Boy Advance games are headed to Switch soon

Nintendo is expanding its Game Boy Advance library on the Switch with the arrival of these beloved F-Zero games that you can play soon.

F-Zero Switch: An image of Captain Falcon raising his fist.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

F-Zero 

The Game Boy Advance was no stranger to certified bangers, and anybody who owned one will tell you that F-Zero games were just that. However, playing F-Zero: GP Legend and F-Zero Climax isn’t easy these days – until now, that is. Nintendo Switch owners can look forward to revisiting these classic games soon, as the Nintendo Switch Online library expands its GBA roster.

From Friday, October 11, 2024, Switch players with an active Nintendo Switch Online and expansion pack subscription can access the two games. Notably, F-Zero Climax has remained exclusive to Japan since its release in 2004. With the game’s 20th anniversary approaching on October 21, it’s clear Nintendo is feeling nostalgic as the game will finally be available in all regions. F-Zero Climax was impressive for the time, as players could race around 3D environments with some visual trickery similar to the Outrun franchise.

However, it would go on to be the last F-Zero entry for nearly two decades, until the release of F-Zero 99 in 2023. F-Zero: GP Legend, though, will now be a real contender for one of the best Switch racing games. Using features from the Super NES and Nintendo 64 iterations of the franchise, GP Legend’s modes are exceptionally fun. I personally spent dozens of hours trying to outdo myself in Time Attack mode – unsuccessfully, though. Maybe all these years later I’ll be able to set some serious records.

YouTube Thumbnail

Alongside the addition of these, F-Zero 99 continues to be one of the best Switch games you can play right now, as more content is coming. The latest patch is live for the game now, and it’s an extensive update. Five new tracks that were previously exclusive to Ace League of the BS F-Zero Grand Prix are available to race within, as well as a one-year anniversary event that will award players with 12 badges, backdrops, borders, and fresh emotes.

Nintendo says that “during the event, Ace League tracks will appear more frequently. You can press the L Button on the Main Menu to check the status of one-year anniversary rewards.” If you manage to collect all of them, you’ll get a bonus decal too. There’s no end date in sight for the event, but make sure to drop in and get your rewards before it’s too late.

You can also follow us on Google News to keep up to date with all the latest Nintendo and mobile hardware/gaming news.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from tending to his Stardew Valley duties with his friends or listening to the Zenless Zone Zero soundtrack, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.