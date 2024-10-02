The Game Boy Advance was no stranger to certified bangers, and anybody who owned one will tell you that F-Zero games were just that. However, playing F-Zero: GP Legend and F-Zero Climax isn’t easy these days – until now, that is. Nintendo Switch owners can look forward to revisiting these classic games soon, as the Nintendo Switch Online library expands its GBA roster.

From Friday, October 11, 2024, Switch players with an active Nintendo Switch Online and expansion pack subscription can access the two games. Notably, F-Zero Climax has remained exclusive to Japan since its release in 2004. With the game’s 20th anniversary approaching on October 21, it’s clear Nintendo is feeling nostalgic as the game will finally be available in all regions. F-Zero Climax was impressive for the time, as players could race around 3D environments with some visual trickery similar to the Outrun franchise.

However, it would go on to be the last F-Zero entry for nearly two decades, until the release of F-Zero 99 in 2023. F-Zero: GP Legend, though, will now be a real contender for one of the best Switch racing games. Using features from the Super NES and Nintendo 64 iterations of the franchise, GP Legend’s modes are exceptionally fun. I personally spent dozens of hours trying to outdo myself in Time Attack mode – unsuccessfully, though. Maybe all these years later I’ll be able to set some serious records.

Alongside the addition of these, F-Zero 99 continues to be one of the best Switch games you can play right now, as more content is coming. The latest patch is live for the game now, and it’s an extensive update. Five new tracks that were previously exclusive to Ace League of the BS F-Zero Grand Prix are available to race within, as well as a one-year anniversary event that will award players with 12 badges, backdrops, borders, and fresh emotes.

Nintendo says that “during the event, Ace League tracks will appear more frequently. You can press the L Button on the Main Menu to check the status of one-year anniversary rewards.” If you manage to collect all of them, you’ll get a bonus decal too. There’s no end date in sight for the event, but make sure to drop in and get your rewards before it’s too late.

You can also follow us on Google News to keep up to date with all the latest Nintendo and mobile hardware/gaming news.