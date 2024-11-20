It’s going to take a while for Nintendo Music to add every legendary tune in the company’s history to its library, but the good news is that one of the most earworm-worthy soundtracks in Nintendo’s catalog has arrived on the app. Now, F-Zero X’s shredtastic tracks can be streamed in pristine quality. Time to put those lacklustre YouTube rips away for good.

After rolling out a vital update and soaring past one million downloads, Nintendo is showing more love to the F-Zero franchise. F-Zero X’s music is an upbeat, pulsating collection of electro-rock tracks, complete with face-melting midi guitar solos that would make Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine jealous.

The soundtrack has existed in various forms over the years, notably on YouTube, but has never been given the Spotify or Apple Music treatment. Bootleg versions of the soundtrack exist on vinyl, although we’d love to see an official release in the future.

Tracks like Dream Chaser, The Long Distance of Murder, and Crazy Call at Cry shine as incredible highlights, and they’ll transport you back to a nostalgic place in no time. F-Zero X debuted on the Nintendo 64 in 1998. If you’ve never had the pleasure of playing it, Nintendo Switch Online members can access the game through their membership – which also bundles in a Nintendo Music subscription free of charge.

The Nintendo Switch version, easily one of the best Switch racing games around, also features online multiplayer, just in case you’d like to take your competitive streak to the masses. F-Zero X’s soundtrack also joins the likes of Wii Sports, which was added to the Nintendo Music app on November 11, 2024. We’re talking 30 tracks of pure bliss, whether you’re hitting the links on the green, or dominating the tennis court. According to Statista, Wii Sports has sold over 82 million copies in its lifetime. That’s quite a feat, wouldn’t you agree?

