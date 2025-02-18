I love a spin around Forza Horizon 5 or The Crew: Motorfest as much as the next person, but F1 Manager 24 scratches a different itch. Instead of testing my mettle on the track, I don the slickest polo shirt available, dishing out orders to my racing minions in pure Bond villain style. This should be you, and it can be thanks to the Epic Games Store, but there isn’t long left to claim Frontier Development’s latest entry for free.

F1 Manager 24 is currently heading up Epic’s free games offering, alongside a stylish cosmetic bundle for battle royale game juggernaut Apex Legends, if that’s your thing too. It’s available until Thursday, February 20, 2025. I’ve never been a massive fan of simulation games, especially when it comes to sports, but the gameplay loop here is nothing short of enthralling. Defusing arguments between racers, creating the silliest uniforms out there, and manually adjusting tactics in the heat of a race quickly pull you into its clutches.

In my F1 Manager 24 review, I settled on an impressive 9/10 score, citing its detail-rich focus and superb player freedom as reasons enough to give it a try. The Nintendo Switch iteration of the racing game ran well, but this game is ideal material for the best portable gaming consoles like the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, or Lenovo Legion Go. You’ll need to jump through some minor hurdles to get your Epic Games library up and running on your Steam Deck, but it’s worth the tinkering.

I’ve been diving back into it on my Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme, and the performance is buttery smooth. Aside from a few rogue hitches while shaders compiled during my initial hour or so, F1 Manager 24 can easily become your go-to game to play in breezy 30-minute sessions on the couch.

Sports sims can be boring, but without dropping a single dollar on it, you might as well give it a try. While you’re claiming F1 Manager 24, you can set up your Epic Games Store iPhone download with ease, too, so the app is ready to go whenever you feel like claiming all those free mobile games Epic is preparing to launch. Alternatively, this handy Epic Games Store Android download guide is also available.

