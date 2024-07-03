We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Sail into the skies of Azoria with a free copy of Fae Farm on Switch

Calling all eager farmers - enter our Fae Farm giveaway for a free code on Switch including all the game's DLC, and start a magical story.

Head out on a new and magical farming adventure with our Fae Farm giveaway, where you can win a free code for the game on Nintendo Switch – which includes all DLC and the base game.

It’s not just your regular farm game with crops and critters aplenty, though – Fae Farm has potions, spells, and magical devices to help you water and collect your crops. Plus, there are neighbors to meet (and marry!), and the mines to fight your way through to get valuable resources. You can even play with friends to really get that crop rotation going. Here’s our Fae Farm review if you want to know more about the adorable farm sim.

We’re giving away three US codes and three European codes for Fae Farm on Nintendo Switch. Remember that with the Switch game, you get all the DLC including the latest Skies of Azoria expansion. You can enter below – make sure to enter the correct competition for your region or your entry will be disqualified. Our giveaway runs from July 3 to July 10, 2024. We’ll contact the winners as soon as possible after this date.

Read our terms and conditions here for more information on our giveaways and how we run them, then scroll down below to enter. Remember to enter the correct region, otherwise, your entry won’t count. Good luck!

US giveaway entry

Pocket Tactics – Fae Farm giveaway NA

UK and Europe giveaway entry

Pocket Tactics – Fae Farm giveaway EU


