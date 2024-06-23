Fae Farm’s Skies of Azoria content update invites you to spread your wings and fly higher into the realm’s sky, where you’ll encounter new magic, game mechanics, and friends. This second major content update is included in the game’s base price on Nintendo Switch.

The people of Skyvale welcome you with open arms in Fae Farm’s latest content update, Skies of Azoria, which launched earlier this week. This game masterfully blends aspects of the best farm games with whimsy and magic from the fae realm, and this update is no different. As the name suggests, Skyvale is located in the clouds above the existing realms in Fae Farm and is home to a whole host of fluttery friends.

Skyvale’s residents need your help as their patron Sprite, Gusto, is in a bit of a mood. Explore dungeons, solve puzzles, and chat to the townsfolk to get to the root of the problem. Speaking of roots, this new region is also home to a range of interesting crops that you can take back to your farm to propagate, or you can plant the seed of a new relationship with one of the many romanceable characters living in the sky.

If you haven’t played Fae Farm yet and you’re worried about having to wait to experience Skyvale, cast those fears aside! Phoenix Labs has made it so that the Skies of Azoria storyline and mechanics are woven into the main storyline from the beginning, so you can start afresh and not have to wait to explore the clouds. Alternatively, if you’ve already completed Fae Farm’s main campaign, Skies of Azoria functions as a standalone DLC as well.

That’s everything you need to know about the Fae Farm Skies of Azoria update. If you’re still on the fence, check out our Fae Farm review to see if we can change your mind. Or, take your journey in Azoria to the next level with Fae Farm multiplayer.