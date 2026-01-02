Faith Incremental codes January 2026

Look, if you're going to play a religion simulator in Roblox, you'd best be on the hunt for the best halos you can get, using Faith Incremental codes. We all know that in this game, the fun is from seeing the numbers go up, and steadily unlocking cooler auras. This is why the codes can help you out - after all, to achieve maximum faith, you've gotta believe in yourself, too, and looking cool is one way to do that.

Even if you do have a lot of faith, that doesn't mean your luck will be any good on the wheel, so you'll need these codes for some free spins. You can also grab loads of shards to snazz up your prayer sessions.

Here are all the new Faith Incremental codes:

QUICK25 - 25 shards (new!)

SHARDS50 - 50 shards

HOLYSPIN - free spin

There are tons of other Roblox games that offer freebies in the form of Roblox codes, as well as Faith Incremental, so make sure you redeem all the goodies from your favorites before they expire.

How do I redeem Faith Incremental codes?

Like in other Roblox games, it's easy to redeem codes in Faith Incremental. All you need to do is follow the steps outlined below:

Launch Faith Incremental in Roblox

Hit the shop button on the left-hand side

Go to the 'codes' tab at the top

Enter the code and hit 'redeem'

If successful, the game will let you know what you've redeemed

Why aren't my Faith Incremental codes working?

There could be a number of reasons why your codes aren't working - firstly, check that you've input them exactly as they're listed above, with all the same capital letters. Also, make sure you haven't accidentally added a space before or after. If you're still having problems, the code may have expired, but don't worry - we'll get you back on your faith journey in no time, as we update this page regularly to keep our list fresh.

Is there a Faith Incremental Discord Server?

Yes, the developer of Faith Incremental, BlinkyStudios, does have a Discord server, and you can join it here. You can chat with other players, ask the developer questions, and make sure you're up to speed on all the latest updates from the game. Plus, there's a whole channel dedicated to memes, and who doesn't love memes?

Expired codes:

SECRET25

That's all the Faith Incremental codes there are, so go forth and live your holiest life. You'll be ready to rebirth in no time.