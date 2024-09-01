It looks like we’re getting a Fall Guys Spider-Man collab very soon thanks to some teaser posts on the game’s social media pages. While we’ve had access to the Spider Webs pattern since the game’s launch, the web-slinger himself is yet to make an appearance.

Fall Guys is seeing a resurgence since the Epic Games Store mobile release has finally brought the manic multiplayer game to our phones, and that means it’s time for some big collaborations. The official Twitter account teased the addition of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man yesterday with a picture of a webbed-up crown and the caption, “How did that webbing get there?”

Fall Guys is no stranger to collaborations, with its official tie-ins with games like Fortnite and Among Us, and plenty of massive IP cosmetic crossovers with the likes of Disney’s Lilo and Stitch, Spongebob Squarepants, Hatsune Miku, and Pusheen the Cat. Marvel’s Avengers even made an appearance back in June, which has resurfaced thanks again to the official Twitter account replying to the announcement saying, “Anyone seen Spider-Man anywhere?”

Fall Guys’ ties to Epic Games have seemingly strengthened recently, especially with the Fortnite x Fall Guys collab and the launch of the Epic Games Store on mobile, so looking to Fortnite’s IP tie-ins can also give us some insight into the brain of the bean. D23 saw Epic Games partnering with Disney to host its virtual presentation in-game, and tons of Marvel skins have returned to the battle royale since, including several Spider-Man cosmetics.

Maybe we'll get a bean-ified version of the Iron Spider in Fall Guys? We'll just have to wait and see.